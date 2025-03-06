EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees for February revealed, Salah and Szoboszlai lead the roster

In a recent X post, EA Sports officially unveiled the EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees for February. Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai are favorites to conquer the POTM title after showcasing stellar performances in the domestic league. Both Liverpool stars have been in top form in this mid-season phase, helping their club to solidify its position at the top of the table.

Like any other standard POTM voting process, gamers can now navigate to EA POTM's official website to vote for their favorite PL player. While the competition seems pretty stiff, the likes of the aforementioned Liverpool stars are likely to receive the title.

Keeping that in mind, this article will discuss the list of EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees (February) and how their performance stands out as the best to put them in such a prestigious list.

Salah and Szoboszlai lead the EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees roster

While Mohamed Salah is certainly one of the most popular picks among the EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees, his teammate, Szoboszlai has a subtle chance to snatch the title from him. The Egyptian winger showcased sublime performances by bagging six goals and providing four assists in his six appearances. He has been one of the most active players on the Liverpool roster under Arne Slot.

On the other hand, Dominik Szoboszlai also put up an exciting performance. He bagged two goals and provided one assist, among which his involvement against Manchester City stands out as the best performance this month. He clearly earned his righteous spot in the Premier League POTM nominees.

Szoboszlai scored a goal and provided one assist, pairing up with his fellow competitor, Salah. The match eventually ended up in a 2-0 victory for Liverpool, showing their dominance over the Premier League reigning champs.

Here's the full roster of EA FC 25 Premier League POTM nominees:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Dominik Szoboslai (Liverpool)

Beto (Everton)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Yankuba Minteh (Brighton)

Djed Spence (Spurs)

Talking about the key moments of the other nominees, Beto has been phenomenal in February, scoring five goals in five appearances. Surprisingly, he ended up being the opening goal scorer for most of his matches this month, showcasing his prowess on the pitch.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace's forward Jean-Philippe Mateta scored four goals in his February tenure, while his two winning goals against the Red Devils are surely notable, making him a worthy candidate for the POTM title.

Brighton's Yankuba Minteh also scored two crucial goals against Chelsea, confirming their 3-0 victory over the Blues. Lastly, Spurs' Djed Spence suddenly became the talk of the town due to his exceptional performance. He clearly managed to fill the void of Pedro Porro in the squad.

Overall, as discussed, the competition feels pretty challenging compared to previous months, and includes a few deserving players. The Egyptian magician already possesses a 90-rated POTM SBC item, and received mostly positive feedback from the EA FC community.

The other candidates are yet to receive their first POTM card in this iteration. It'll be interesting to see who will ultimately be crowned as the POTM.

