EA FC 25 Prolific Scorer Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Prolific Scorer Evolution has finally gone live following the advent of TOTY promo cards in Ultimate Team. It allows gamers to elevate their strikers' several pivotal attributes such as physicality, positioning, pace, and more. Interestingly, it offers three upgrade levels that can be done upon completing the challenges. On top of that, EA made this EVO completely free.

This article highlights everything related to the Prolific Scorer Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team such as best players to upgrade, requirements, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Prolific Scorer Evolution

The Prolific Scorer Evolution is mostly catered towards strikers. These are the requirements:

Check out EA FC 25 review

Overall: Max 87

Physical: Max 88

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 1

Position: ST

Read more: TOTY Blueprint Evolution

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Prolific Scorer Evolution

Son is a great player to use in this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Since the requirements are quite easy and open up a large pool of players, gamers can easily upgrade the attributes of their striker cards in the Ultimate Team. Here's a list of player cards that will bring the best results in Ultimate Team:

Trending

Heung Min Son: 87

Cristiano Ronaldo: 87

Liam Delap: 86

Fernando Torres: 87

Saeed Al Owairan: 87

Rodrygo: 87

Mason Greenwood: 86

Gianfranco Zola: 87

Rafael Leao: 86

Trinity Rodman: 87

Federico Chiesa: 86

Deniz Undav: 87

Paulo Dybala: 87

Gabriel Jesus: 86

The aforementioned players will receive remarkable boosts on their pace, long shots, volleys, dribbling, and numerous other pivotal attributes.

Also read: De Bruyne TOTY Flashback SBC

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Prolific Scorer Evolution

Like any free EVO, Prolific Scorer Evolution offers three upgrades. Here's a detailed list of upgrades:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Overall: 3

Pace: 6

Long Shots: 5

Positioning: 6

Shot Power: 5

Volleys: 6

PlayStyles: Chip Shot

Level 2 Upgrades:

Overall: 3

Dribbling: 6

Physical: 6

Finishing: 5

Heading Accuracy: 15

Penalties: 6

Short Passing: 5

Level 3 Upgrades:

Weak Foot: 1

Skills: 2

PlayStyles+: Power Shot+

PlayStyles: Rapid

Roles: Poacher++, Advanced Forward++

The following challenges can be completed by playing Ultimate Team modes including Rush, Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and more. Here are the challenges:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or, Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Score four goals with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

For more TOTY-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback