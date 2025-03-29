EA FC 25 Puppeteer Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Puppeteer Evolution has finally gone live on Ultimate Team servers. If you're looking to convert your center midfielders into master manipulators on the virtual pitch, this should be right up your alley. The EVO costs around 300 EA FC Points or 60,000 EA FC Coins, providing a few vital upgrades to existing CM players, such as attributes, playstyles, and most importantly, the CDM role.

This article will highlight all the necessary aspects of the EA FC 25 Puppeteer Evolution, such as the best player cards to use, requirements, challenges to work with, and distinct upgrade levels.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Puppeteer Evolution

Puppeteer EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the basic requirements a center mid player card should fulfill to be eligible for the Puppeteer Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 89

Dribbling: Max 88

Physical: Max 84

Total Positions: Max 3

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: CM

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Puppeteer Evolution

A plethora of CM player cards meet the straightforward requirements of the EA FC 25 Puppeteer Evolution. However, the following players could provide gamers with the best possible outcome after undergoing the latest EVO:

N'Golo Kante: 89

Federico Valverde: 88

Paul Scholes: 89

Douglas Luiz: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Kobbie Mainoo: 88

Claudio Marchisio: 87

Fred: 87

Steven Gerrard: 89

Guti: 88

Hakan Calhanoglu: 88

Martin Zubimendi: 89

Patri Guijarro: 89

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Dominik Szoboszlai: 87

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Puppeteer Evolution

Last upgrade level of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Bomb Forward Evolution offers five upgrade levels, each featuring enhancements in playstyles, roles, pace, dribbling, and more. Here are the upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Passing: 15 (Max 92)

Defending: 10 (Max 87)

PlayStyles: Pinged Pass (Max 10)

Position: CDM

Roles: Deep-Lying Playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Dribbling: 3 (Max 92)

Physical: 10 (Max 87)

PlayStyles: Incisive Pass (Max 10)

Roles: Deep-Lying Playmaker++

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Shooting: 5 (Max 85)

Defending: 10 (Max 87)

PlayStyles+: Incisive Pass+

PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass, Relentless

Level 4 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Pace: 3 (Max 87)

Dribbling: 3 (Max92)

PlayStyles: Tiki Taka, Press Proven

Roles: Playmaker++

Level 5 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Pace: 3 (Max 87)

Physical: 8 (Max 87)

Weak Foot: 4 (Max 5)

PlayStyles+: Long Ball Pass

PlayStyles: Anticipate

Cosmetic Upgrade

Gamers must complete the following challenges in several online modes, like Division Rivals, FUT Champs, Rush, and Squad Battles, to convert their CM cards into ultimate beasts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist two goals using your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Level 5 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

For more EVO-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

