EA FC 25 Put it on a Plate Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Put it on a Plate Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players and provide them with an all-round boost on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC points to be completed, which will make it even more popular amongst gamers.
This is the first free EVO to be released during the Shapeshifters Team 4 promo. There have been multiple such Evolutions released over the previous three weeks, but the EA FC 25 Put it on a Plate Evolution has by far the most lenient requirements that will allow plenty of players to be used.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Put it on a Plate Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Put it on a Plate Evolution:
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
- PlayStyles: Max ten
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Put it on a Plate Evolution
These are some of the most popular and overpowered players that can be used in this EVO:
- Gareth Bale: 92
- Roberto Carlos: 92
- Kika Nazareth: 92
- Manuel Locatelli: 92
- Benjamin Pavard: 92
- Kobbie Mainoo: 92
- Javier Mascherano: 92
- Paolo Maldini: 92
- Fermin: 91
All these players will become top-tier options in their respective positions under the FC IQ system after being used in this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Put it on a Plate Evolution
Similar to the previously released FUTTIES Countdown EVO, the EA FC 25 Put it on a Plate Evolution also has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Stamina +7 (Max 94)
- Dribbling +7 (Max 92)
- Pace +6 (Max 93)
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Pinged Pass PlayStyle
- Anticipate+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Skill moves +2 star (Max four-star)
- Defending +6 (Max 90)
- Passing +10 (Max 95)
- Strength +5 (Max 91)
- Relentless PlayStyle
- Whipped Pass PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Shooting +8 (Max 94)
- Aggression + 5 (Max 91)
- Technical PlayStyle
- Quickstep+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain all the benefits on offer in this EVO:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, this EVO is certainly worth completing. Not only does it offer some amazing upgrades and PlayStyles, it is also free to unlock.