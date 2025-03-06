EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the French attacker winning the Player of the Month award for his consistent performances in Serie A during February. He joined Juventus in January and has been in sublime form ever since, scoring plenty of goals to help them achieve important results in the league.

He arrived in Seria A from PSG in the January transfer window and is already proving to be one of the best signings of the season. His attacking prowess is evident on the virtual pitch as well, with the EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani POTM SBC receiving some impressive boosts.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani POTM SBC

The French attacker already has an SBC version as part of the Fantasy FC promo. However, the Fantasy FC SBC requires a lot of squads to be completed, while the EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani POTM SBC only has three segments.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements of each segment of the SBC, along with their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Aubameyang (TOTW): 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

The SBC requires two Team of the Week items to be completed, which will slightly raise the overall price.

EA FC 25 Randal Kolo Muani POTM SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 120,000 coins. He is 88-rated overall, with the Rapid+ and Power Shot+ PlayStyles. The item has some exceptional stats and will be an excellent striker under the FC IQ system, especially if he can be used in some EVOs due to his relatively low overall rating.

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

While the SBC is certainly well-priced, his Fantasy FC item is much better and can also receive more boosts. While it is also much more expensive to unlock, it is the better option in general.

