EA FC 25 Rasmus Hojlund UEL Dreamchasers objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the Rasmus Hojlund UEL Dreamchasers objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock an 88-rated card of the Danish striker. Like any other objective, they must complete all the steps to get their hands on the item. The Danish forward started his career in FC Copenhagen and later came into the limelight in Atalanta. He's currently an active member of the Manchester United squad.

This article will list all the tasks and the flash rewards gamers can access by completing the Rasmus Hojlund UEL Dreamchasers objective.

The EA FC 25 Rasmus Hojlund UEL Dreamchasers objective is now live

As discussed, Rasmus Hojlund's UEL Dreamchasers objective item is now up for grabs. Surprisingly, it won't be eligible for any further enhancements, unlike other UEL SBC cards. Regardless, the attributes appear to be decent enough, and the item might perform well as a backup striker in Ultimate Teams. That said, here's a glimpse of all the tasks:

Trending

Play one: Play one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Play one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Win three: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Earn a Dreamchasers Icon Kaka on a 10-match loan.

Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Earn a Dreamchasers Icon Kaka on a 10-match loan. Score 10: Score 10 goals using players from Germany in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Score 10 goals using players from Germany in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Assist six: Assist six goals using Bundesliga players in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Assist six goals using Bundesliga players in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Play six Rivals: Play six Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from Germany in your starting 11.

Play six Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from Germany in your starting 11. Play 10 Squad Battles: Play 10 Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of two players from the Bundesliga in your starting 11.

Tasks to complete the EA FC 25 Hojlund UEL Dreamchasers item (Image via EA Sports)

Notably, Hojlund's 88-rated ST card isn't the only thing gamers can grab by completing the objective. They can also grab a few flash rewards such as Kaka's Dreamchasers Icon player card (10 match loan) and numerous untradable cards.

Here are the rewards:

Play one: 81+x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

81+x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Win three: Kaka UEFA Dreamchasers Icon (10-match loan)

Kaka UEFA Dreamchasers Icon (10-match loan) Score 10: 83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Assist six: 84+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

84+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Play six Rivals: 84+x4 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

84+x4 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Play 10 Squad Battles: 83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

EA FC 25 Rasmus Hojlund UEL Dreamchasers objective card: Review

The latest objective item stats (Image via EA Sports)

The Rasmus Hojlund UEL Dreamchasers objective card possesses a few decent attributes and two desirable playstyles. EA Sports has provided Rapid+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles+ traits to be more aligned with the current EA FC 25 meta.

Besides that, the objective item also possesses seven other exciting traits, such as Finesse Shot, Power Header, Quick Step, Relentless, and more, making him a complete striker. However, there are a lot of better options in the current EA FC 25 transfer market, considering the current scenario. Regardless, gamers won't regret the time they spend unlocking the item for free.

