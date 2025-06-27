  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Jun 27, 2025 18:54 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Image via EA Sports)
The latest EVO is now live (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution in Ultimate Team, giving gamers the opportunity to level up their central midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO that costs around 150,000 coins or 600 FC points to be unlocked, but the amazing boosts on offer could make it worth the investment.

Ad

This is the first paid EVO of the Shapeshifters Team 3 event. There have been a lot of similar EVOs released during the previous weeks, and the latest EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution offers similar level of upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 93
  • Position: CM
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • Defending: Max 80
  • Positions: Max three
  • Position: CM
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution

These are some of the most popular and meta options:

  • Bruno Guimaraes: 93
  • Grace Geyoro: 93
  • Moises Caicedo: 93
  • Frenkie De Jong: 93
  • Yaya Toure: 93
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold: 92
  • Claudio Marchisio: 92
  • Johnny Cardoso: 92
  • Phillip Billing: 92
  • Manuel Locatelli: 92
  • Homare Sawa: 92
  • Pierre-Emil Hojberg: 92
Ad

All these players will become top-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Sideline Superstar EVO, the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Physicality +7 (Max 90)
  • Passing +8 (Max 96)
  • Pace +4 (Max 92)
  • CAM position
  • Tiki Taka PlayStyle
  • Box to Box++

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Shooting +14 (Max 94)
  • Agility +12 (Max 95)
  • Pinged Pass PlayStyle
  • Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
  • CAM Playmaker++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Dribbling +12 (Max 95)
  • Reactions +15 (Max 93)
  • Pace +4 (Max 92)
  • Low Driven Shot
  • CM playmaker++

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Balance +12 (Max 95)
  • Passing +8 (Max 96)
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
  • Relentless PlayStyle
  • Incisive Pass PlayStyle
  • Classic 10++

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Skill moves +4 star
  • Defending +7 (Max 90)
  • Ball control +12 (Max 95)
  • Composure +15 (Max 93)
  • Low Driven Shot+ Playstyle

These are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 5 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications