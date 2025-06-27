EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution in Ultimate Team, giving gamers the opportunity to level up their central midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO that costs around 150,000 coins or 600 FC points to be unlocked, but the amazing boosts on offer could make it worth the investment.

This is the first paid EVO of the Shapeshifters Team 3 event. There have been a lot of similar EVOs released during the previous weeks, and the latest EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution offers similar level of upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution:

Overall: Max 93

Position: CM

Dribbling: Max 98

Defending: Max 80

Positions: Max three

Position: CM

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution

These are some of the most popular and meta options:

Bruno Guimaraes: 93

Grace Geyoro: 93

Moises Caicedo: 93

Frenkie De Jong: 93

Yaya Toure: 93

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 92

Claudio Marchisio: 92

Johnny Cardoso: 92

Phillip Billing: 92

Manuel Locatelli: 92

Homare Sawa: 92

Pierre-Emil Hojberg: 92

All these players will become top-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Sideline Superstar EVO, the EA FC 25 Ready and Able Evolution has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Physicality +7 (Max 90)

Passing +8 (Max 96)

Pace +4 (Max 92)

CAM position

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Box to Box++

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +14 (Max 94)

Agility +12 (Max 95)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

CAM Playmaker++

Level 3 upgrades:

Dribbling +12 (Max 95)

Reactions +15 (Max 93)

Pace +4 (Max 92)

Low Driven Shot

CM playmaker++

Level 4 upgrades:

Balance +12 (Max 95)

Passing +8 (Max 96)

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Relentless PlayStyle

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Classic 10++

Level 5 upgrades:

Skill moves +4 star

Defending +7 (Max 90)

Ball control +12 (Max 95)

Composure +15 (Max 93)

Low Driven Shot+ Playstyle

These are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

