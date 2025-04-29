EA FC 25 Regista Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:00 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a midfielder of their choice with some extremely useful and meta PlayStyles. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it really popular amongst gamers. While it does not offer any stat boosts, it will be useful as a chain EVO in combination with other Evolutions.

Midfielders are extremely important on the virtual pitch. Not only do they control the tempo of the game and create opportunities for attackers, they also help the backline during defensive scenarios. The latest EA FC 25 Regista Evolution offers PlayStyles that will help in both cases. It will also transform the player of your choice into a Team of the Season version.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 90
  • Pace: Max 90
  • Shooting: Max 84
  • Physical: Max 92
  • PlayStyles: Max nine
  • PlayStyles+: Max three
  • Position: CDM

These requirements are rather lenient and will allow fans to choose between some extremely overpowered defensive midfielders in Ultimate Team.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution

These are some of the most meta options for this EVO:

  • Patrick Vieira: 90
  • N'Golo Kante: 90
  • Declan Rice: 90
  • Ethan Mbappe: 90
  • Romeo Lavia: 89
  • Aleksandar Pavlovic: 89
  • Blaise Matuidi: 88
  • Tijjani Reijnders: 88
All these players are fan-favorites on the virtual pitch. The additional PlayStyles provided by this Evolution will only make them even more effective under the FC IQ system, especially if they are used in future EVOs as well.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)
Unlike previously released EVOs like O Monstro and The Specialist, which have four levels each, the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution has only two levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • PlayStyle Incisive pass
  • PlayStyle Intercept
  • Holding+

Level 2 upgrades:

  • PlayStyle Tiki Taka
  • PlayStyle Jockey
  • PlayStyle+ Incisive Pass
  • Deep Lying Playmaker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
