EA FC 25 Regista Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a midfielder of their choice with some extremely useful and meta PlayStyles. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it really popular amongst gamers. While it does not offer any stat boosts, it will be useful as a chain EVO in combination with other Evolutions.
Midfielders are extremely important on the virtual pitch. Not only do they control the tempo of the game and create opportunities for attackers, they also help the backline during defensive scenarios. The latest EA FC 25 Regista Evolution offers PlayStyles that will help in both cases. It will also transform the player of your choice into a Team of the Season version.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution:
- Overall: Max 90
- Pace: Max 90
- Shooting: Max 84
- Physical: Max 92
- PlayStyles: Max nine
- PlayStyles+: Max three
- Position: CDM
These requirements are rather lenient and will allow fans to choose between some extremely overpowered defensive midfielders in Ultimate Team.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution
These are some of the most meta options for this EVO:
- Patrick Vieira: 90
- N'Golo Kante: 90
- Declan Rice: 90
- Ethan Mbappe: 90
- Romeo Lavia: 89
- Aleksandar Pavlovic: 89
- Blaise Matuidi: 88
- Tijjani Reijnders: 88
All these players are fan-favorites on the virtual pitch. The additional PlayStyles provided by this Evolution will only make them even more effective under the FC IQ system, especially if they are used in future EVOs as well.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution
Unlike previously released EVOs like O Monstro and The Specialist, which have four levels each, the EA FC 25 Regista Evolution has only two levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- PlayStyle Incisive pass
- PlayStyle Intercept
- Holding+
Level 2 upgrades:
- PlayStyle Tiki Taka
- PlayStyle Jockey
- PlayStyle+ Incisive Pass
- Deep Lying Playmaker++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.