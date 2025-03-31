EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders and provide them with the attributes required to be amazing on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer could make it worthwhile.

There have been several paid EVOs released over the course of the FUT Birthday and Dreamchasers events, with the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution being the latest inclusion. While these are certainly expensive, they offer upgrades that justify the price.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution:

Overall: Max 89

Defending: Max 79

Pace: Max 83

Playstyles: Max 10

Total positions: Max three

PlayStyle+: Max two

Position: CAM

While these stipulations will limit your options, there will still be some amazing candidates for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution

Palmer is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

Sócrates: 89

Juan Sebastián Verón: 88

Guti: 88

Lindsey Horan: 88

Cole Palmer: 88

Marta: 88

Paulo Dybala: 88

Arda Güler: 87

All these players will become amazing playmakers after receiving the boosts on offer under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to some other EVOs released during the FUT Birthday event, the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +8 (Max 90)

Long Shots +25 (Max 95)

Crossing +5 (Max 88)

Positioning +15 (Max 93)

Vision +15 (Max 93)

Finesse Shot Playstyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Position ST

Pace +8 (Max 90)

Finishing +20 (Max 93)

Short passing +20 (Max 92)

Shot Power +10 (Max 88)

Technical PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Physical +10 (Max 81)

Long passing +15 (Max 89)

Volleys +10 (Max 92)

Penalties +20 (Max 95)

Low driven shot PLayStyle

Advanced forward++

Level 4 upgrades:

Dribbling +18 (Max 93)

Weak foot +4 star

Curve +25 (Max 92)

Quickstep and Deadball Playstyles

Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Freekick +25 (Max 95)

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Deadball+ PlayStyle

Classic 10++, Shadow striker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles for these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

