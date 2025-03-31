EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders and provide them with the attributes required to be amazing on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer could make it worthwhile.
There have been several paid EVOs released over the course of the FUT Birthday and Dreamchasers events, with the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution being the latest inclusion. While these are certainly expensive, they offer upgrades that justify the price.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution:
- Overall: Max 89
- Defending: Max 79
- Pace: Max 83
- Playstyles: Max 10
- Total positions: Max three
- PlayStyle+: Max two
- Position: CAM
While these stipulations will limit your options, there will still be some amazing candidates for this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:
- Sócrates: 89
- Juan Sebastián Verón: 88
- Guti: 88
- Lindsey Horan: 88
- Cole Palmer: 88
- Marta: 88
- Paulo Dybala: 88
- Arda Güler: 87
All these players will become amazing playmakers after receiving the boosts on offer under the FC IQ system.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution
Similar to some other EVOs released during the FUT Birthday event, the EA FC 25 Renaissance Man Evolution has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +8 (Max 90)
- Long Shots +25 (Max 95)
- Crossing +5 (Max 88)
- Positioning +15 (Max 93)
- Vision +15 (Max 93)
- Finesse Shot Playstyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Position ST
- Pace +8 (Max 90)
- Finishing +20 (Max 93)
- Short passing +20 (Max 92)
- Shot Power +10 (Max 88)
- Technical PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Physical +10 (Max 81)
- Long passing +15 (Max 89)
- Volleys +10 (Max 92)
- Penalties +20 (Max 95)
- Low driven shot PLayStyle
- Advanced forward++
Level 4 upgrades:
- Dribbling +18 (Max 93)
- Weak foot +4 star
- Curve +25 (Max 92)
- Quickstep and Deadball Playstyles
- Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Freekick +25 (Max 95)
- Incisive Pass PlayStyle
- Deadball+ PlayStyle
- Classic 10++, Shadow striker++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles for these upgrades:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.