EA FC 25 Rigid Backbone Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest paid EVO of the ongoing Team of the Year promo, with the EA FC 25 Rigid Backbone Evolution offering a huge defensive boost to a player of your choice. The EVO costs around 55,000 coins or 400 FC points to unlock, but the boosts on offer justify the price, especially as it provides the Jockey+ PlayStyle as well.

The Team of the Year promo has been extremely successful so far in Ultimate Team, with plenty of content for gamers to grind for. There is an overpowered roster of special items in packs, some exciting player SBCs, and various EVOs. The EA FC 25 Rigid Backbone Evolution is the latest addition, and provides some impressive defense-oriented upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Rigid Backbone Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Rigid Backbone Evolution:

Overall: Max 87

Pace: Max 91

Passing: Max 98

Defending: Max 98

Physical: Max 88

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max one

While these requirements are a bit restrictive, there are plenty of amazing items eligible for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Rigid Backbone Evolution

Brais Mendez can be evolved (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best choices for the EVO:

Brais Mendez: 87

Kephren Thuram: 87

Bruno Fernandes: 87

William Saliba: 87

Conor Gallagher: 87

Amel Majri: 87

Jorginho: 86

All these players will become elite-tier players in their respective positions under the FC IQ system after receiving boosts.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Rigid Backbone Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released TOTY XI EVO, the EA FC 25 Rigid Backbone Evolution also has two levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +3 (Max 88)

Passing +10 (Max 87)

Defending +5 (Max 88)

Physical +5 (Max 88)

Weak Foot +1 star (Max four-star)

PlayStyle Intercept

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +3 (Max 88)

Passing +15 (Max 87)

Defending +10 (Max 88)

Physical +5 (Max 88)

PlayStyle+ Jockey

Below are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock the boosts on offer:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Overall, the EVO is worth the coins or FC points required.

