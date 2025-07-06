  • home icon
EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 06, 2025 17:30 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Uruguayan defender with a 96-rated item that can play as a CDM on the virtual pitch. He has received the stats and PlayStyles required to excel as a midfielder in the current meta, making this SBC extremely tempting.

Despite failing to maintain his role as a starting player in the FC Barcelona roster, the LaLiga defender is still overpowered in Ultimate Team. His previous Grassroot Greats version was excellent at the time when it was released but has now fallen behind the power curve. The EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC has given him the boost he needs to be relevant once again.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Dani Carvajal SBC, the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC also requires four squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

  • FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Task 2: LaLiga

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Yui Hasegawa: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 3: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Jessica Naz: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 135,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a 96-rated CDM from FC Barcelona who can also play as a central midfielder or central attacking midfielder. He has excellent stats in all relevant areas, along with the Pinged Pass+, Bruiser+, Anticipate+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will make him an excellent defensive midfielder.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

