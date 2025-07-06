EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Uruguayan defender with a 96-rated item that can play as a CDM on the virtual pitch. He has received the stats and PlayStyles required to excel as a midfielder in the current meta, making this SBC extremely tempting.

Despite failing to maintain his role as a starting player in the FC Barcelona roster, the LaLiga defender is still overpowered in Ultimate Team. His previous Grassroot Greats version was excellent at the time when it was released but has now fallen behind the power curve. The EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC has given him the boost he needs to be relevant once again.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Dani Carvajal SBC, the EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC also requires four squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Task 2: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 4: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

EA FC 25 Ronald Araujo Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 135,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a 96-rated CDM from FC Barcelona who can also play as a central midfielder or central attacking midfielder. He has excellent stats in all relevant areas, along with the Pinged Pass+, Bruiser+, Anticipate+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will make him an excellent defensive midfielder.

