EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC, allowing players to pick between two 88-rated Road to the Final promo cards: Victor Boniface and Edon Zhergova. Both possess exceptional attributes and mirror their flair in the UEFA Champions League's 2024/25 season.

As the European competition progresses, both cards will receive boosts based on their performances. This is a unique opportunity for gamers to pick a valuable card and bolster their Ultimate Team.

That said, this article will explore all the tasks and their solutions to complete the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC in Ultimate Team servers.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the RTTF Player Picks

Tasks to complete the latest Player Pick SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Fantasy FC Pick SBC, gamers must complete three tasks. Since only one requires a Team of the Week (TOTW) player card, the overall price might not deviate much. Regardless, here’s a detailed list of all the SBC's tasks and solutions:

Task 1: 84-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: 84

Solution 1

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Linda Dallmann: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Ivan Provedel: 83

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Alvaro Morata: 83

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Task 2: 84-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: 85

Solution 2

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Linda Dallmann: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Mille Bright: 85

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Gabriel: 86

Clara Mateo: 85

Cole Palmer: 85

Task 3: Top Form

TOTW Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: 87

Solution 3

Wendie Renard: 88

Beth Mead: 88

James Maddison: 85

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Keira Walsh: 85

Guro Reiten: 88

Lineth Beereensteyn TOTW: 88

Khadija Shaw TOTW: 88

Sadio Mane: 84

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC is around 143,700 EA FC Coins. Considering the elite-tier attributes of both player cards, the price is quite ideal.

EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC: Review

All players available in the Player Pick (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC offers two RTTF cards: Victor Boniface and Edon Zhegrova. As discussed earlier, both cards feature elite-tier attributes. While Boniface features Pinged Pass+ and Power Shot+ traits, Zhegrova has Trivela+ and Whipped Pass+ to exploit his 88 passing and 85 shooting. Considering the attributes and PlayStyles+, we suggest you should opt for Boniface.

The Nigerian striker has more meta-based PlayStyles+ and can easily fit into the Ultimate Squad due to his Bundesliga link. Hence, if you have a lot of spare coins to spend or even want a decent fodder option, you won’t regret investing in this SBC.

