EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (De Jong and Lee Kang-In): All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (De Jong and Lee Kang-In) in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between the FC Barcelona and PSG superstars ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. While both of these teams could possibly progress to the finals of the tournament, gamers can only choose one of the two items from the SBC.

Both PSG and FC Barcelona are in fine form this season. While the former has already secured the Ligue 1 title, the latter is at the top of the LaLiga table. They will be competing in the Champions League semi-finals against Arsenal and Inter, respectively, and the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (De Jong and Lee Kang-In) should add even more hype to these fixtures.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (De Jong and Lee Kang-In)

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Drogba SBC, the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (De Jong and Lee Kang-In) also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Ona Batlle (TOTW): 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 2: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 3: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Marquinhos: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Manuel Locatelli (TOTW): 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 5+6: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 7: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Paredes: 90

Sam Kerr: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

The SBC requires multiple Team of the Week players, which will make it even more expensive.

EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (De Jong and Lee Kang-In): Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (De Jong and Lee Kang-In) is around 700,000 EA FC Coins. This is a reasonable price for either player, but the FC Barcelona midfielder will likely be the more popular choice. While both players have the stats required to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, De Jong is a fan favorite in Ultimate Team and is more suited to the meta overall.

