EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (Digne and Witsel): All tasks and cheapest solutions 

The second iteration of the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC has finally gone live on Ultimate Team servers, allowing players to access the likes of Lucas Digne and Axel Witsel. Like the previous edition of Road to the Finals (RTTF) cards, gamers can choose one of the two to add to their Ultimate Team.

Both RTTF cards are 88-rated and feature exceptional attributes that will eventually receive further boosts based on performance in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2024/25 season. As such, this unique SBC is something that gamers won't regret investing in.

This article covers all the required tasks of the RTTF Player Pick SBC (between Witsel and Digne) alongside their cheapest solutions in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the RTTF Player Pick SBC (Digne and Witsel)

Tasks to complete RTTF Player Pick SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA Sports)

Like the previous RTTF SBC, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (three in this case) to access either Digne or Witsel's card in this RTTF Player Pick SBC iteration.

While two of the tasks require Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, the overall cost of the SBC is subject to change. Regardless, here's a detailed list of the tasks and their best solutions:

Task 1: 85-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: 85

Solution 1

Gabriel: 86

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Joao Palhinha: 85

Dani Olmo: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Mats Hummels: 85

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Arianna Caruso: 84

Task 2: Top Form

TOTW Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: 85

Solution 2

Paulo Dybala: 87

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Griedge Mbock: 84

Nathan Ake: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Casemiro: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Mikel Merino TOTW: 87

Aleix Garcia: 84

Task 3: 86-Rated Squad

TOTW Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: 86

Solution 3

Aleix Garcia: 84

Gabriel: 86

Khadija Shaw TOTW: 88

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Lea Schuller: 86

Ould Hocine Fantast FC: 88

Arianna Caruso: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (Digne and Witsel) is around 145,550 EA FC Coins. Considering the attributes of both cards, the price is justified.

EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (Digne and Witsel): Review

RTTF player picks ((Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA Sports)

The second iteration of EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC will allow gamers to pick between 88-rated versions of Lucas Digne and Axel Witsel. Both cards have a few phenomenal defending attributes and can easily fit into any Ultimate Team squad due to their La Liga and Premiere League links, respectively.

Digne possesses the Quick Step+ and Jockey+ PlayStyles, allowing gamers to exploit his 87 Dribbling, while Witsel's Long Ball Pass+ and Block+ PlayStyles make him an ideal ball-playing defender.

Considering the current hype of other exciting promos such as Fantasy FC, players might not want to opt for these cards. However, for those who want to utilize their spare EA FC Coins, this seems to be a great investment. They can pick any one of the player cards according to their needs and the team's chemistry status.

For more RTTF and more promo SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

