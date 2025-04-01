EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (Nuamah and Bahoya): All tasks and cheapest solutions  

EA Sports has dropped another iteration of EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC, offering a choice between two UEFA Europa League participants: Ernest Nuamah and Jean-Matteo Bahoya. Both items are 91-rated and feature exceptional attributes across the board; they're also eligible for further boosts based on their team's performance in the European tournament. Given their caliber, they will likely be an investment gamers won't regret.

Ad

This article will cover all the necessary aspects of the RTTF Player Pick SBC (Nuamah and Bahoya), including all the tasks and their cheapest solution to pick any one of the items in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team mode.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the RTTF Player Pick SBC (Nuamah and Bahoya)

Tasks to complete the latest RTTF Pick SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to previous RTTF Player picks, gamers must submit a certain set of squads (three in this case) to complete the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (Nuamah and Bahoya) and pick either one of the iterations.

Ad

Trending

Although the tasks are quite straightforward, the Team of the Week (TOTW) requirement in one of the chores might increase the overall price of the SBC. In any case, below are the ideal fodder cards to complete the latest player pick squad-building challenge:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 82

Solution 1

Marc Cucurella: 82

Evelune Viens: 81

Rachel Hill: 81

Fabian Ruiz: 82

Marco Carnesecchi: 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Luana Bertolucci: 82

Valentina Giacinti: 82

Savinho: 82

Sven Botman: 82

Sveindis Jonsdottir: 82

Ad

Expected price: 4150 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Top Form

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 83

Solution 2

Abdullah Al Salem TOTW: 83

Arianna Caruso: 84

Chris Smalling: 82

Marco Carnesecchi: 82

Tabitha Chawinga: 84

Luana Bertolucci: 82

Marc Cucurella: 82

Sven Botman: 82

Oliver Baumann: 82

Benjamin Henrichs: 81

Ann-Katrin Berger: 84

Expected price: 21,700 EA FC Coins

Task 3: Bundesliga

Bundesliga Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 3

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Sandy Baltimore: 84

Guglielmo Vicario: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Keira Walsh: 85

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

John Stones: 85

Marta: 84

Gabriel: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ad

Expected price: 22,800 EA FC Coins

The estimated cost to complete the EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (Nuamah and Bahoya) is around 49,250 EA FC Coins, which is quite cheap for items of this caliber.

Read more: Enter Stage Left Evolution guide

EA FC 25 RTTF Player Pick SBC (Nuamah and Bahoya): Review

Both UEL RTTF cards feature great attributes (Image via EA Sports)

Ernest Nuamah and Jean-Mattéo Bahoya's UEL RTTF Player Pick SBC cards are 91-rated, featuring several amazing attributes. While Nuamah possesses Rapid+ and Low Driven Pass+, two meta playstyle traits, Bayoha features Power Shot and Quick Step+ traits.

Ad

Both appear to have great playstyles as well as 4-star skills and 4-star weak foot to complement the playstyles. Apart from that, both items have seven other normal PlayStyles and two alternate positions, thereby outshining a few top-notch UEL edition cards in the transfer market.

Also read: Ronaldo Nazario rumored to be part of the Immortals promo

In any case, players must choose a card according to their needs. However, Bahoya's iteration might work best due to its French and Bundesliga connections.

Ad

Since most veteran players opt for many French legends and Hero player cards for their Ultimate Team, it'll be easier for them to fit Frankfurt's LM into their squad as backup. Even though better options are available in the market, one can opt for any of these cards, as they serve as high-rated fodder or great backup cards for a very cheap price.

For different promo SBC articles, check out Sportkeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback