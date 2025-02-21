EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Base Icon SBC leaked: Expected costs and release time

The EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Base Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FifaTradingRomania, one of the most reliable social media accounts for such information. The Dutch midfielder is a fan favorite in the world of Ultimate Team and has been a staple of the Icon roster for years.

The former AC Milan superstar is renowned for his overpowered abilities on the virtual pitch. His tall stature, dominant physical presence, and versatile stats make him an incredible all-rounder who is capable of playing in multiple positions.

Overall, the rumored EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Base Icon SBC is an exciting prospect.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FifaTradingRomania.

The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo will begin soon in Ultimate Team, featuring current-gen superstars and Heroes. While it will not feature Icons, these items will still be dynamic in nature and could receive further upgrades.

Fans will still get plenty of Icon content over the course of the event, with the EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Base Icon SBC potentially arriving during this promo.

Legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini is also rumored to arrive as a Base Icon SBC soon, so gamers will have plenty of content to upgrade their squads on the virtual pitch.

The EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Base Icon SBC will be especially appealing due to the player's popularity, as well as his amazing stats and abilities. Here are the key attributes of the rumored 90-rated item:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 88

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 80

Physicality: 87

Ruud Gullit seemingly also has the Aerial+ Playstyle, making him a threat during set-piece scenarios. With well-rounded stats like these, it comes as no surprise that he is one of the most versatile players under the FC IQ system.

When could the EA FC 25 Ruud Gullit Base Icon SBC be released?

The exact release date for the Maldini and Gullit SBCs has not been leaked by X/FifaTradingRomania. However, with the leaks arriving hours before the release of the Fantasy FC event, fans can reasonably assume that this Base Icon SBC will be released during the course of the two-week event.

How much could the SBC cost?

The transfer market value of this item is around 1.2 million coins, so fans can expect the SBC to cost around 800,000 to a million coins.

