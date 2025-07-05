  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 05, 2025 18:16 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Dutch attacker with a 96-rated item that can play as a centre-back on the virtual pitch. This item follows the theme of the ongoing Shapeshifters event by transforming an attacker into a defender.

Ad

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward is regarded as one of the finest attackers to ever grace the sport, but the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC explores the defensive side of his abilities by providing him with the stats required to excel as a centre-back.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Franco Baresi SBC, the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

  • Ellis Chapman: 62
  • Andrei Gorcea: 63
  • Ben Doherty: 61
  • Celestin De Schrevel: 60
  • Samson Tovide: 61
  • Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
  • Taylor Luvambo: 62
  • Joao Cipriano: 62
  • Babis Drakas: 61
  • Mika Schroers: 62
  • Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

  • Aapo Halme: 65
  • Dave Gnaase: 68
  • Donovan Pines: 68
  • Iebe Swers: 66
  • Iulian Cristea: 67
  • Cedric Teguia: 65
  • Benjamin Santelli: 68
  • Harrison Delbridge: 68
  • Owusu Kwabena: 66
  • Ruan Teixeria: 66
  • Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Ad

Solutions:

  • Savinho: 82
  • Chris Smalling: 82
  • Carnesecchi: 82
  • Bethany England: 82
  • Stanislav Lobotka: 82
  • Marc Cucurella: 82
  • Jorginho: 82
  • Jonsdottir: 82
  • Sophie Schmidt: 82
  • Hanshaw: 81
  • Savic: 81

Task 4: Oranje Machine

  • Netherlands players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Task 5: League Legend

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Jessica Naz: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88
Ad

Task 6: Top Notch

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Amoura (TOTS): 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 2: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Uffren: 93
  • Akliouche: 92
  • Kessya Bussy: 92
  • Pasveer: 92
  • Onumonu: 92
  • Hojberg: 92
  • Nicolo Barella: 87
  • Yan Sommer: 87
  • Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
  • Joao Cancelo: 86
  • Lena Oberdorf: 86

The SBC requires multiple high-rated squads that can be completed using Shapeshifters or TOTS players.

Ad

EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 190,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a 96-rated Icon centre-back who can also play as a CDM or right-back. He has the stats and PlayStyles required to excel in these roles under the FC IQ system, making the SBC worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications