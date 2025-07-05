EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Dutch attacker with a 96-rated item that can play as a centre-back on the virtual pitch. This item follows the theme of the ongoing Shapeshifters event by transforming an attacker into a defender.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward is regarded as one of the finest attackers to ever grace the sport, but the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC explores the defensive side of his abilities by providing him with the stats required to excel as a centre-back.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the previously released Franco Baresi SBC, the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Savinho: 82
- Chris Smalling: 82
- Carnesecchi: 82
- Bethany England: 82
- Stanislav Lobotka: 82
- Marc Cucurella: 82
- Jorginho: 82
- Jonsdottir: 82
- Sophie Schmidt: 82
- Hanshaw: 81
- Savic: 81
Task 4: Oranje Machine
- Netherlands players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
Task 5: League Legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Jessica Naz: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6: Top Notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 2: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Joao Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
The SBC requires multiple high-rated squads that can be completed using Shapeshifters or TOTS players.
EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Ruud van Nistelrooy Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 190,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a 96-rated Icon centre-back who can also play as a CDM or right-back. He has the stats and PlayStyles required to excel in these roles under the FC IQ system, making the SBC worth completing.