EA FC 25 Sacks of Potential Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sacks of Potential Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs and transform them into a right-winger on the virtual pitch. The EVO also provides the upgrades required for the player to be relevant in their new position, while also being free and requiring no coins or FC Points to be unlocked.

There have been multiple free EVOs released during the ongoing Shapeshifters event, and the EA FC 25 Sacks of Potential Evolution is the perfect addition for this promo.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Sacks of Potential Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for this EVO:

Overall: Max 92

Physical: Max 90

Position: LB

Total Positions: Max three

PlayStyles: Max ten

PlayStyles+: Max three

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Sacks of Potential Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered options for this EVO:

Joan Capdevila: 92

Paolo Maldini: 92

Nuno Tavares: 92

Leonardo Spinazzola: 92

DaMarcus Beasley: 92

Sonia Bompastor: 92

Philipp Lahm: 92

Joao Neves: 91

Eduardo Camavinga: 91

Fridolina Rolfo: 91

Alejandro Balde: 90

Alphonso Davies: 87

All these players will become top-tier wingers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Sacks of Potential Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Die Prinzessin EVO, the EA FC 25 Sacks of Potential Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Position RW

Pace +10 (Max 95)

Weak Foot +4

Inside Forward++

Technical and Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +22 (Max 93)

Balance +15 (Max 95)

Ball control +15 (Max 95)

Quickstep and Relentless PlayStyles

Level 3 upgrades:

Skills +3 star

Agility +15 (Max 95)

Reactions +15 (Max 91)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

Wide Playmaker++

Level 4 upgrades:

Passing +12 (Max 91)

Physical +8 (Max 90)

Composure +15 (Max 91)

Technical+ PlayStyle

Winger++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

