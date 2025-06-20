EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective in Ultimate Team, providing gamers an opportunity to unlock amazing rewards by competing in the Champions Finals game mode. This objective set will make the most competitive and exciting game mode even more rewarding, as there are some exceptional packs, picks, and players up for grabs.

The Shapeshifters Team 2 roster has been released in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Johan Cruyff and Ronaldinho leading the lineup. The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective has added one more name to the list, as it offers a 96-rated CM version of Cody Gakpo as the final reward.

The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective is now live in Ultimate Team

There were several objectives released during the Team of the Season event that rewarded gamers for participating in the Champions Finals game mode. The rewards for these objectives included red player picks and packs, and players like TOTS Morgan Rogers and TOTS Nico Williams. The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective is similar, as it offers packs, player picks, and a Shapeshifters Cody Gakpo.

However, completing the entire set will not be an easy task. Unlike Division Rivals and Squad Battles, the ELO-based matchmaking of Champions Finals will make it really challenging for gamers to complete all the segments of this objective.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards of the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective:

Play 4: Play four matches in Champions Finals to earn an 83+ x2 players pack.

Win 4: Win four matches in Champions Finals to earn an 83+ x5 players pack.

Play 6: Play six matches in Champions Finals to earn an 84+ x5 players pack.

Win 6: Win six matches in Champions Finals to earn an 85+ x2 players pack.

Play 8: Play eight matches in Champions Finals to earn an 86+ x2 players pack.

Win 8: Win eight matches in Champions Finals to earn a 2 of 5 87+ player pick.

Win 10: Win ten matches in Champions Finals to earn an 87+ x3 players pack.

By completing all these tasks, gamers will also obtain a 96-rated CM Shapeshifters version of Liverpool superstar Cody Gakpo.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The Dutch attacker has the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 93

Passing: 96

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 94

Physicality: 88

He also has the Technical+, Incisive Pass+, Intercept+, and Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyles, which will make him an amazing midfielder under the FC IQ system.

