EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective: All tasks and rewards

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 20, 2025 19:03 GMT
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective in Ultimate Team, providing gamers an opportunity to unlock amazing rewards by competing in the Champions Finals game mode. This objective set will make the most competitive and exciting game mode even more rewarding, as there are some exceptional packs, picks, and players up for grabs.

The Shapeshifters Team 2 roster has been released in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Johan Cruyff and Ronaldinho leading the lineup. The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective has added one more name to the list, as it offers a 96-rated CM version of Cody Gakpo as the final reward.

The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective is now live in Ultimate Team

There were several objectives released during the Team of the Season event that rewarded gamers for participating in the Champions Finals game mode. The rewards for these objectives included red player picks and packs, and players like TOTS Morgan Rogers and TOTS Nico Williams. The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective is similar, as it offers packs, player picks, and a Shapeshifters Cody Gakpo.

However, completing the entire set will not be an easy task. Unlike Division Rivals and Squad Battles, the ELO-based matchmaking of Champions Finals will make it really challenging for gamers to complete all the segments of this objective.

These are all the tasks and rewards of the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Champions Honor objective:

  • Play 4: Play four matches in Champions Finals to earn an 83+ x2 players pack.
  • Win 4: Win four matches in Champions Finals to earn an 83+ x5 players pack.
  • Play 6: Play six matches in Champions Finals to earn an 84+ x5 players pack.
  • Win 6: Win six matches in Champions Finals to earn an 85+ x2 players pack.
  • Play 8: Play eight matches in Champions Finals to earn an 86+ x2 players pack.
  • Win 8: Win eight matches in Champions Finals to earn a 2 of 5 87+ player pick.
  • Win 10: Win ten matches in Champions Finals to earn an 87+ x3 players pack.
By completing all these tasks, gamers will also obtain a 96-rated CM Shapeshifters version of Liverpool superstar Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch attacker has the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 95
  • Shooting: 93
  • Passing: 96
  • Dribbling: 92
  • Defending: 94
  • Physicality: 88

He also has the Technical+, Incisive Pass+, Intercept+, and Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyles, which will make him an amazing midfielder under the FC IQ system.

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

