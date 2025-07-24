EA FC 25 Ship Builder Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ship Builder Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players and provide them with a passing, defending and physical boost on the virtual pitch. Not only does this EVO provide amazing stat upgrades and PlayStyles for defensive players, it is also free to complete and does not require any coins or FC Points.
This is the final EVO to be released as part of the FUTTIES Week 2 promo. There have been multiple exciting EVOs released over the course of the week, but most have required either coins or FC Points to be unlocked. However, the EA FC 25 Ship Builder Evolution is a refreshing change to the norm.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Ship Builder Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Ship Builder Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 94
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
This stipulations are really lenient and will allow most players rated 94 or below to be used.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Ship Builder Evolution
- Ruud Gullit: 94
- Ciro Immobile: 94
- Kenny Lala: 94
- Denzel Dumfries: 94
- Patri Guijarro: 94
- Zambo Anguissa: 94
- Alejandro Balde: 94
- Lillian Thuram: 94
- Belotti: 94
- Adam Wharton: 94
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Ship Builder Evolution
Similar to the recently released The Ball Dozer EVO, the EA FC 25 Ship Builder Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Long Passnig +4 (Max 94)
- Short Passing +6 (Max 94)
- Vision +4 (Max 92)
- Freekick accuracy +4 (Max 92)
- Power Header PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Heading accuracy +4 (Max 94)
- Curve +8 (Max 92)
- Defensive Awareness +4 (Max 93)
- Interceptions +4 (Max 93)
- Standing tackle +8 (Max 93)
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Jumping +16 (Max 97)
- Aggression +10 (Max 97)
- Slide tackle +8 (Max 93)
- Strength +20 (Max 97)
- Stamina +16 (Max 97)
- Jockey PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Vision +4 (Max 92)
- Short Passing +6 (Max 94)
- Interept and Press Proven PlayStyles
- Aerial+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.