EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Skillful CB Evolution in Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to create their FUT Birthday CB cards by upgrading a few basic attributes such as long passing, short passing, and more. Precisely, the main objective is to convert their favorite defenders into ball-playing powerhouses. Interestingly, the Evolution is completely free and features three upgrade levels.

This article will shed light on a few crucial details related to the EA FC 25 Skillful CB Evolution, such as requirements, upgrades, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Skillful CB Evolution

Skill CB EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Skillful CB Evolution is exclusively catered towards the Center-Backs of the virtual pitch. Even though tons of CB cards are available in EA FC 25, they must meet certain criteria to be eligible in the latest EVO. Here's a glimpse of all the requirements:

Overall: Max 88

Pace: Max 87

Defending: Max 87

Physical: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 1

Position: CB

The criteria are quite straightforward and open up many CB options to use in this spectacular EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Skillful CB Evolution

Saliba is a great option to use in the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Here are a few of the CB player cards gamers can use which will provide the best results after undergoing the EA FC 25 Skillful CB Evolution:

William Saliba: 87

Antonio Rudiger: 88

Josko Gvardiol: 86

Frank Rijkaard: 87

Malick Thiaw: 87

Niklas Sule: 86

Joe Gomez: 80

Jamie Carragher: 87

Nico Schlotterbeck: 87

Jules Kounde: 85

Raphael Varane: 87

Dominique Janssen: 86

All of the player cards mentioned above will receive significant upgrades to their certain attributes and will also receive Long Ball Pass+ trait, which converts them into great ball-playing defenders.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Skillful CB Evolution

The final upgrade level of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Skillful CB Evolution offers three upgrade levels, and each one offers a different set of upgrades starting from pace to long passing. On top of that, player cards will also receive two PlayStyles and one PlayStyle+, making them relevant to the current meta.

Level 1 Upgrades

Overall: 8 (Max 90)

Pace: 6 (Max 86)

Dribbling: 25 (Max 90)

Level 2 Upgrades

Defending: 9 (Max 88)

Physical: 9 (Max 90)

Long Passing: 40 (Max 87)

Short Passing: 40 (Max 90)

Vision: 35 (Max 90)

PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass (Max 10)

Level 3 Upgrades

Curve: 20 (Max 86)

Skills: 4

PlayStyles+: Long Ball Pass+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Trickster (Max 10)

Gamers must complete a certain set of challenges for each upgrade level. They must navigate through multiple Ultimate Team modes and fulfill the requirements.

Here are the challenges for each level:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play four matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two matches in Rivals, Champions using your active EVO player.

