EA FC 25 Sonia Bompastor FUT Immortals Objective: All tasks and rewards

The EA FC 25 Sonia Bompastor FUT Immortals objective has gone live on Ultimate Team servers. Upon completing a certain set of tasks, gamers can access the 90-rated Immortals card of the legendary French female left-back Sonia Bompastor. The item possesses great attributes across the board and will provide three-star chemistry regardless of the condition.

The 44-year-old retired footballer had an incredible tenure and represented several clubs. Coupled with that, she had over 150 appearances for the French women's national football team. That said, this article will discuss all the required tasks and the flash rewards gamers can get after completing the Sonia Bompastor FUT Immortals objective.

The EA FC 25 Sonia Bompastor FUT Immortals objective is available in Ultimate Team

Similar to the Rasmus Hojlund UEL Dreamchasers objective, gamers need to complete a certain set of tasks to access the Sonia Bompastor FUT Immortals objective item. However, do note that, unlike Hojlund's card, Bompastor's item won't receive any further upgrades. Regardless, the card is up for grabs after completing these tasks:

Play one: Play one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Play one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Win three: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Truimphant Tricolor: Score in three separate Squad Battles Matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) with three French player items in your starting 11.

Score in three separate Squad Battles Matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) with three French player items in your starting 11. Midfield Immortal: Assist in five separate Squad Battles Matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) with a midfielder (CM, CDM, CAM, LM, RM).

Assist in five separate Squad Battles Matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (Or Rivals/Champions) with a midfielder (CM, CDM, CAM, LM, RM). French Revolution: Play six Rivals matches while having a minimum of three French player items in your starting 11.

Play six Rivals matches while having a minimum of three French player items in your starting 11. Bleus Forever: Play 10 Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of three French player items in your starting 11

Tasks to complete Bompastor's Immortals Hero card (Image via EA Sports)

Alongside Sonia Bompastor's item, gamers can also grab a few flash rewards. Here's a glimpse of the rewards:

Play one: 83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Win three: 84+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

84+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Score 10: 80+x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

80+x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Assist six: 1000 XP

1000 XP Play six Rivals: 83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Play 10 Squad Battles: 84+x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

EA FC 25 Sonia Bompastor FUT Immortals card details

FUT Immortals Bompastor card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The Sonia Bompastor Fut Immortals objective item has several attractive attributes that will help it shine at both left-back and left mid-position. The card also comes with Press Proven+ and Whipped Pass+ playstyles, allowing it to perform well under pressure and drive in accurate crosses from the wing.

Interestingly, the card is pretty balanced when it comes to attacking and defending stats, so you can use it as an attacking wingback or a fullback. Although Bompastor does have a 92-rated card, which is better, this one is completely free and can help plug the gap until you obtain an upgrade.

That's all we know about the Sonia Bompastor FUT Immortals Objective.

