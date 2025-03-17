EA FC 25 Spin Cycle Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Spin Cycle Evolution has finally been introduced by EA Sports in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade the overall attributes of their LM player cards. Moreover, the paid EVO (100 EA FC Points or 7,500 EA FC Coins) also offers different Roles and PlayStyles+ to convert the midfielders into an attacking force on the virtual pitch. It has a total of four upgrade levels and several challenges.
This article will explore all the necessary aspects regarding the EA FC 25 Spin Cycle Evolution in Ultimate Team, such as the best players to use for it, its upgrade levels, requirements, and more.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Spin Cycle Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
The player cards available in EA FC 25 must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the Spin Cycle Evolution:
- Overall: Max 82
- Pace: Max90
- Shooting: Max 88
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 2
- Position: LM
It's quite evident that the EVO is specially catered towards the player cards featuring LM as their primary or alternate position on the virtual pitch. Since the criteria are quite simple, a big chunk of player cards should be eligible for these upgrades.
Read more: Matt Doherty FUT Birthday SBC
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Spin Cycle Evolution
These player cards stand out to be the best options to use in the EA FC 25 Spin Cycle Evolution:
- Marcus Rashford: 89
- Bradley Barcola: 80
- Lamine Yamal: 81
- Allan Saint-Maximin: 80
- Arijon Ibrahimovic: 62
- Raheem Sterling: 81
- Jadon Sancho: 82
- Alejandro Garnacho: 79
- Matheus Luiz Nunes: 78
- Ferran Torres: 80
- Ansu Fati: 77
After undergoing the latest EVO, all of the player cards mentioned above can perform pretty well under the FC IQ system and become slightly relevant in the current EA FC 25 meta.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Spin Cycle Evolution
As discussed, the EA FC 25 Spin Cycle Evolution offers four different upgrade levels. These are the upgrades from each:
Level 1 upgrades
- Overall: 5 (Max 89)
- Pace: 15 (Max 90)
- Balance: 30 (Max 90)
- Ball Control: 30 (Max 90)
- Dribbling: 30 (Max 90)
- PlayStyles: Trickster (Max 10)
- Roles: Winger+
Level 2 upgrades
- Overall: 5 (Max 89)
- Shooting: 20 (Max 88)
- Defending: 10 (Max 60)
- Agility: 30 (Max 90)
- Weak Foot: 4 (Max 5)
- PlayStyles: Technical (Max 10)
Level 3 upgrades
- Overall: 5 (Max 89)
- Pace:15 (Max 90)
- Physical: 15 (Max 84)
- Reactions: 40 (Max 90)
- PlayStyles: Flair
- Roles: Wide Playmaker+, Inside Forward++
Level 4 upgrades
- Overall: 5 (Max 89)
- Passing: 20 (Max 87)
- Physical: 15 (Max 84)
- Composure: 40 (Max 90)
- Skills: 4 (Max 5)
- PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 2)
- Cosmetic Upgrade
Also read: Pro Leagues ePremier League player pick SBC
These are the challenges for the latest FUT Birthday EVO:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
For more information related to the daily evolutions, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.