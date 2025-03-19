EA FC 25 Star's Harvest Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The Star's Harvest Evolution has finally dropped in EA FC 25. This is a one-of-a-kind EVO that will develop the defensive traits of your left midfielders (LM), helping them go toe-to-toe against the best attackers on the virtual pitch. Apart from a defensive boost, the evolved player will get an additional LB position along with numerous other upgrades that will help them shine as a wingback for a cost of 150 EA FC Points or 25,000 EA FC Coins.

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore all the necessary details about the EA FC 25 Star's Harvest Evolution, such as its upgrade levels, requirements, and the best player cards to use for it in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Star's Harvest Evolution

The requirements are straightforward (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Star's Harvest Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 89

Pace: Max 90

Total Positions: Max 3

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: LM

Position Must Not be: CM

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Star's Harvest Evolution

Neymar is a great option for this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Since the requirements are quite straightforward, a lot of player cards will be eligible for the EA FC 25 Star's Harvest Evolution. However, a few items stand out as the best options.

That said, here are the best player cards to use in this EVO:

Fridolina Rolfo: 89

Neymar Jr: 88

Samuel Dias: 87

Federico Dimarco: 89

John Arne Riise: 86

Carlos Augusto: 85

Alejandro Grimaldo: 87

Pavel Nedved: 89

Heung Min Son: 89

Frank Ribery: 88

Claudia Pina: 89

Florian Wirtz: 89

Jota: 88

Freddie Ljungberg: 86

Park Ji-Sung: 86

All the player cards mentioned above can perform well enough under the FC IQ system after undergoing the Star's Harvest EVO in Ultimate Team.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Star's Harvest Evolution

The ultimate upgrade level of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other paid EVO in EA FC 25, the Star's Harvest Evolution offers different upgrade levels (four to be precise) to convert LM players into viable LBs. Here are their details:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 5

Passing: 6

Physical: 10

Balance: 10

Dribbling: 10

Weak Foot: 4

PlayStyles: Trickster (Max 10)

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 5

Pace: 15

Agility: 15

Ball Control: 15

Reactions: 15

Composure: 15

PlayStyles: Relentless (Max 10)

Level 3 upgrades

Defending: 60 (Max 90)

Skills: 4

PlayStyles+: Jockey+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Bruiser, Pinged Pass

Level 4 upgrades

PlayStyles+: Whipped Pass+ (Max 2)

Roles: Wingback+, Attacking Wingback++, Winger+, Inside Forward++

Gamers must navigate to online game modes to complete the following challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

