EA FC 25 Start Your Engine Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released another free Start Your Engine Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team for fans to cherish. The evolution allows you to upgrade some basic attributes, including the passing, dribbling, and pace of your favorite players on the virtual pitch. Furthermore, it offers one Tiki Taka+ and a Long Ball Pass trait, making these players more fit for the current meta.

The EA FC 25 Start Your Engine EVO offers two upgrade levels and some rather straightforward requirements. That said, this guide will shed some light on the necessary details of the latest EVO released by EA on Ultimate Team servers.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Start Your Engine Evolution

Like any other standard Evolution in EA FC 25, a player card must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the Start Your Engine Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 87

Defending: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 1

The criteria are quite straightforward and a large pool of players can be eligible for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Start Your Engine Evolution

Santi Cazorla is a great player to use (Image via EA Sports)

Even though tons of player cards are eligible for this EVO, a few of them yield the best results after undergoing EA FC 25 Start Your Engine Evolution. Here's a list:

Theo Hernandez: 87

Khephren Thuram: 87

Jeremy Doku: 84

Joelinton: 87

Cristiano Ronaldo: 86

Zambo Anguissa: 86

Darwin Nunez: 87

Yaya Toure: 87

Heung Min Son: 87

Claudio Marchisio: 87

Fernando Torres: 87

Claude Makelele: 87

Frank Lampard: 86

Santi Cazorla: 87

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Start Your Engine Evolution

The latest EVO offers two levels (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Start Your Engine Evolution offers two upgrade levels featuring basic attributes like dribbling, passing, and PlayStyle traits. Here's a list of the upgrades:

Level 1 upgrades:

Overall: 3 (Max 89)

Passing: 5 (Max 87)

Dribbling: 5 (Max 88)

PlayStyles: Tiki Taka

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace: 5 (Max 86)

Passing: 10 (Max 87)

Dribbling: 5 (Max 88)

PlayStyles+: Tiki Taka+

PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass

The following sets of challenges for each upgrade level can be done in numerous Ultimate Team modes, including Division Rivals, FUT Champs, Squad Battles, and more:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

For more Evolution and SBC guides, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

