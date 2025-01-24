EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 5 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

Gamers can now take another step towards creating their very own Team of the Year center-back in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 5 Evolution up for grabs. This EVO can be unlocked by completing the TOTY Daily Play objective nine times, so only fans who have been actively playing the game can unlock it in time.

There will be a total of six such EVOs released in Ultimate Team over the course of the Team of the Year event. Each EVO boosts an individual key stat, with the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 5 Evolution boosting the chosen player's physicality. It also provides a Bruiser PlayStyle, one of the most important defensive traits after the latest gameplay update.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 5 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 5 Evolution:

Position: CB

Rarity: TOTY honorable mentions Evolution

PlayStyles: Max 10

These stipulations will ensure fans can only use players who have already been evolved using the TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 5 Evolution

Buongiorno can be evolved (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best options for this EVO chain:

Raphael Varane: 87

William Saliba: 87

Alessandro Buongiorno: 87

Jaap Stam: 87

Nemanja Vidic: 87

Marc Guehi: 87

Sol Campbell: 87

Jonathan Tah: 87

Eder Militao: 86

Ledley King: 86

All these players will become elite-tier center-backs under the FC IQ system after receiving boosts from all six EVOs in this chain.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 5 Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released TOTY EVO Star 3 EVO, the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 5 Evolution also has two levels only. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Acceleration +15

Stamina +30

Jumping +60

Strength +30

Bruiser PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Acceleration +15

Skills +1 star

Sprint Speed +30

Strength +30

Aggression +60

Stamina +30

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any Ultimate Team mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Overall, the Evolution is definitely worth completing, as it is an important step in the overall chain. Physicality is an important stat for a defender, and this EVO offers some amazing boosts in that department.

