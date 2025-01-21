EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 3 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released two more EVOs in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 3 Evolution being one of the latest installments in the set of six EVOs that allow gamers to build their own Team of the Year centre-back. This is a new addition this year, with the entire EVO chain being applied to the same player from start to finish.

Fans must complete the TOTY Cup objective to get their hands on both new EVOs. Previous TOTY EVO Star Evolutions allowed them to upgrade their defender's pace and dribbling, and the new ones give boosts to shooting and passing.

The EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 3 Evolution, in particular, upgrades the passing, with the Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle being up for grabs as well.

Check out EA FC 25 review

All requirements of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 3 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 3 Evolution:

Trending

Position: CB

Rarity: TOTY Honorable Mentions Evolution

PlayStyle+: Max two

Total positions: Max three

PlayStyles: Max 10

These stipulations make it obvious that the EVO only accepts players that have initially been used in the TOTY EVO Star 1 Evolution.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 3 Evolution

Tah is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

Here are some of the best choices for this EVO chain:

Raphael Varane: 87

William Saliba: 87

Alessandro Buongiorno: 87

Jaap Stam: 87

Nemanja Vidic: 87

Marc Guehi: 87

Sol Campbell: 87

Jonathan Tah: 87

Eder Militao: 86

Ledley King: 86

All these players will become elite-tier centre-backs under the FC IQ system once the entire chain has been applied.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 3 Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released TOTY Blueprint EVO, the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 3 Evolution also has three levels. Here are the upgrades provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Vision +25 (Max 85)

Crossing +15 (Max 77)

FK Accuracy +20 (Max 75)

Short passing +30 (Max 86)

Long Passing +30 (Max 86)

Level 2 upgrades:

Vision +25 (Max 85)

Crossing +20 (Max 77)

FK Accuracy +15 (Max 75)

Short Passing +30 (Max 86)

PlayStyle Incisive Pass

Weak Foot +1 star

Level 3 upgrades:

Curve +40 (Max 75)

Long Passsing +30 (Max 86)

Position CM

Box to Box+

Holding++

PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass

Below are the challenges gamers have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing to take one more step towards unlocking your very own Team of the Year level centre-back in Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback