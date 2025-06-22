EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their CAMs on the virtual pitch and provide them with a massive dribbling boost. This is a free EVO and does not require coins or FC Points to be unlocked. While it does not offer the same level of boosts as some other recent EVOs, it is still useful for dribbling upgrades.
The Shapeshifters promo has seen the release of some impressive EVOs so far. Most of these Evolutions required coins or FC Points to be unlocked and offered boosts that justified their price. The EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution is free to complete and provides a massive dribbling upgrade to the CAM of your choice, while also providing a new PlayStyle+.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution:
- Overall: Max 92
- Position: CAM
- Dribbling: Max 98
- Total Positions: Max three
- Playstyles: Max 10
- PlayStyle+: Max three
These stipulations will allow some amazing CAMs to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered options:
- Xavi Simons: 92
- Phillip Billing: 92
- Manuel Lanzini: 92
- Bobby Charlton: 92
- Alessandro Del Piero: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 91
- Malik Tillman: 91
- Jobe Bellingham: 90
- Neymar: 89
All these players will become elite-tier CAMs under the FC IQ system on the virtual pitch if used in this EVO.
All ugprades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution
Similar to the recently released FUTTIES Countdown EVO, the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Position LM
- Dribbling +10 (Max 96)
- Pace +6 (Max 95)
- Trickster PlayStyle
- Inside Forward++
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +3 (Max 91)
- Aggression +10 (Max 90)
- Strength +10 (Max 90)
- Stamina +10 (Max 90)
- Weak Foot +1 star
- Winger++
Level 3 upgrades:
- Dribbling +10 (Max 96)
- Passing +3 (Max 92)
- Skills +1 star
- Technical+ PlayStyle
- Shadow Striker++
These are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain all the exciting upgrades on offer:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.