EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their CAMs on the virtual pitch and provide them with a massive dribbling boost. This is a free EVO and does not require coins or FC Points to be unlocked. While it does not offer the same level of boosts as some other recent EVOs, it is still useful for dribbling upgrades.

The Shapeshifters promo has seen the release of some impressive EVOs so far. Most of these Evolutions required coins or FC Points to be unlocked and offered boosts that justified their price. The EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution is free to complete and provides a massive dribbling upgrade to the CAM of your choice, while also providing a new PlayStyle+.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution:

Overall : Max 92

: Max 92 Position : CAM

: CAM Dribbling : Max 98

: Max 98 Total Positions : Max three

: Max three Playstyles : Max 10

: Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max three

These stipulations will allow some amazing CAMs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered options:

Xavi Simons: 92

92 Phillip Billing: 92

92 Manuel Lanzini: 92

92 Bobby Charlton: 92

92 Alessandro Del Piero: 92

92 Kevin De Bruyne : 91

: 91 Malik Tillman: 91

91 Jobe Bellingham: 90

90 Neymar: 89

All these players will become elite-tier CAMs under the FC IQ system on the virtual pitch if used in this EVO.

All ugprades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released FUTTIES Countdown EVO, the EA FC 25 Sticky Feet Evolution has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Position LM

Dribbling +10 (Max 96)

Pace +6 (Max 95)

Trickster PlayStyle

Inside Forward++

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +3 (Max 91)

Aggression +10 (Max 90)

Strength +10 (Max 90)

Stamina +10 (Max 90)

Weak Foot +1 star

Winger++

Level 3 upgrades:

Dribbling +10 (Max 96)

Passing +3 (Max 92)

Skills +1 star

Technical+ PlayStyle

Shadow Striker++

These are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain all the exciting upgrades on offer:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

