EA FC 25 Stina Blackstenius WEURO PTG SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Stina Blackstenius WEURO PTG SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Swedish striker with a 96-rated item that can be upgraded even further in the future. This item will be linked to Sweden's performances at the upcoming UEFA WEURO tournament and has the potential to become 99-rated if they win the league.

The second roster of Path to Glory items is now available in packs, with players like Patri Guijarro, Ewa Pajor and Marie Katoto leading the way. The EA FC 25 Stina Blackstenius WEURO PTG SBC is the first SBC player to be added during this event.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Stina Blackstenius WEURO PTG SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Sara Dabritz PTG SBC, the EA FC 25 Stina Blackstenius WEURO PTG SBC also requires three squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 2: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Uffren: 93

Akliouche: 92

Kessya Bussy: 92

Pasveer: 92

Onumonu: 92

Hojberg: 92

Nicolo Barella: 87

Yan Sommer: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Lena Oberdorf: 86

Task 3: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Mariona: 96

Le Tissier: 95

Ragen: 94

Simon: 94

Guro Reiten: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Ederson: 88

Gregor Kobel: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Ilkay Gundogan: 87

The SBC does not require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, but these items will be useful for lowering the overall price. These high-rated versions are now extremely cheap and easy to obtain via the transfer market.

EA FC 25 Lina Blackstenius WEURO PTG SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 200,000 coins. She has five-star skill moves, 95 pace, 96 shooting and 94 dribbling. She also possesses the Finesse Shot+, Tiki Taka+, Rapid+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles, which will boost her abilities under the FC IQ system. These attributes, along with her potential for future upgrades, make this a worthwhile SBC in the current meta of Ultimate Team.

