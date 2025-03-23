EA FC 25 Strike Force Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Strike Force Evolution in Ultimate Team, presenting gamers with yet another opportunity to boost their strikers' overall stats such as Shooting, Dribbling, Physicality, and more. On top of that, the latest EVO offers numerous meta PlayStyles+ and an Inside Forward++ role, transforming eligible player cards into serious threats on the virtual pitch. It costs 1,000 EA FC Points or 500,000 EA FC Coins, and is available till March 7/8, 2025, depending on the timezonẹ.

That said, this article will discuss the details of the EA FC 25 Striker Force Evolution, such as its requirements, the best players to use for it, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Strike Force Evolution

As mentioned, the EA FC 25 Strike Force Evolution is particularly meant for striker player cards. However, they must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 98

Shooting: Max 98

Dribbling: Max 98

Total Positions: Max 2

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: ST

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Strike Force Evolution

Van Persie is a great player to use in this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

These player cards will provide gamers with the best results after undergoing the EA FC 25 Strike Force Evolution:

Luis Suarez: 90

Fernando Torres: 90

Ronaldo Nazario: 90

Cristiano Ronaldo: 90

Robin Van Persie: 90

Antonio Di Natale: 89

Samuel Eto'o: 89

Balotelli: 90

Antoine Griezmann: 89

Emilio Butragueno: 89

Viktor Gyokeres: 90

Alexander Isak: 89

Kenny Dalglish: 88

Johan Cruyff: 94

Didier Drogba: 89

Each of the options mentioned above can become a force to be reckoned with after the Strike Force EVO and play exceptionally well under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Strike Force Evolution

The final level of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

These are the distinct upgrade levels of the EA FC 25 Strike Force Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 94)

Shooting: 10 (Max 90)

Passing: 10 (Max 86)

Dribbling: 10 (Max 94)

PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 3)

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 94)

Defending: 10 (Max 80)

Physical: 10 (Max 86)

PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+ (Max 3)

Roles: Inside Forward++

Level 3 upgrades

Pace: 10 (Max 95)

Skills: 4

PlayStyles+: Low Driven Shot+

Roles: Inside Forward++

Cosmetic Upgrade

Here's a list of challenges that can be fulfilled in several Ultimate Team (online) modes such as Division Rivals, Squad Battles, FUT Champs, and Rush:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

For more such EVO-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

