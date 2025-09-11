EA FC 25 Sturdy and Composed Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Sturdy and Composed Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with an overall rating of 99 and a massive defensive boost. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it a popular proposition even at this stage of the game cycle.
This is similar to the recently released Fast and Ruthless EVO, as it transforms eligible players into 99-rated items with multiple 99 stats. However, while Fast and Ruthless offered an attacking boost, the EA FC 25 Sturdy and Composed Evolution provides defensive upgrades.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Sturdy and Composed Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Sturdy and Composed Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 97
- Shooting: Max 90
- Pace: Max 96
- Positions: Max three
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max five
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Sturdy and Composed Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered options who will benefit the most from these upgrades:
- Aurelien Tchouameni: 97
- Xabi Alonso: 97
- Jonathan Tah: 97
- Micky van de Ven: 97
- Jaap Stam: 97
- Paulo Dybala: 97
- Blaise Matuidi: 97
- Michael Essien: 97
- Claude Makelele: 97
- Alexander Isak: 97
- Lilian Thuram: 97
- Marco Reus: 97
- Frank Rijkaard: 97
All these players will become top-tier defensive beasts under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Sturdy and Composed Evolution
Similar to the recently released The Strongest Zebra EVO, the EA FC 25 Sturdy and Composed Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +35 (Max 95)
- Position CB
- Defender++
- Block and Aerial PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +55 (Max 75)
- Passing +75
- Slide Tackle PlayStyle
- Anticipate+ and Bruiser+ Playstyles
- Weak Foot +4 star
Level 3 upgrades:
- Dribbling +70
- Stopper++
- Skill moves +4 star
- Tiki Taka and Jockey PlayStyle
- Intercept+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Defending +50
- Physical +50
- Ball Playing Defender++
- Press Proven PlayStyle
- Quickstep+ PlayStyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Pace +30 (Max 95)
- Defending +25
- Physical +20
- Long Ball Pass PlayStyle
- Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.