EA FC 25 Summer of Football objective guide: All challenges and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Summer of Football objective in Ultimate Team as part of the ongoing Team of the Year event, with the final reward being a pack containing three TOTY Honorable Mentions players. This is a unique objective set, as it offers a host of packs, SP, and a pack containing three promo items.

The Team of the Year promo is underway, with the best players in the world receiving massive upgrades and being available in packs. However, there are also plenty of SBCs, EVOs, and objectives to grind for, including the brand-new EA FC 25 Summer of Football objective.

The EA FC 25 Summer of Football objective is now live in Ultimate Team

TOTY honorable mentions players are the candidates who failed to be selected for the Team of the Year roster but still had impressive showings in 2024 that deserve recognition. The EA FC 25 Summer of Football objective offers a pack containing the first three TOTY honorable mentions players, with Girma, Johnston, and Mikautadze receiving boosted versions.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The set has a total of nine segments, making it one of the most extensive objectives released so far in the game cycle. The challenges can be completed in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions, giving gamers plenty of freedom in their approach.

The set has nine challenges (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the stipulations and rewards of the EA FC 25 Summer of Football objective:

No Scotland, No Party: Play five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least three players from Scotland in your starting eleven. Earn 1000 SP.

Play five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least three players from Scotland in your starting eleven. Earn 1000 SP. Underdog Story: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two players from Georgia in your starting eleven. Earn an 83+ x 5 midfielders pack.

Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two players from Georgia in your starting eleven. Earn an 83+ x 5 midfielders pack. Spanish Fiesta: Win ten matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least seven Spanish players in your starting eleven. Earn TOTY Rodri on a ten-game loan.

Win ten matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least seven Spanish players in your starting eleven. Earn TOTY Rodri on a ten-game loan. North American Celebration: Play four matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two players from USA and one player from Canada in your starting eleven. Earn an 83+ x 5 attackers pack.

Play four matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two players from USA and one player from Canada in your starting eleven. Earn an 83+ x 5 attackers pack. La Celeste success: Score ten goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player from Uruguay. Earn 1000 SP.

Score ten goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player from Uruguay. Earn 1000 SP. Argentinian Glory: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least five players from Argentina in your starting eleven. Earn TOTY Martinez on a ten-game loan.

Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least five players from Argentina in your starting eleven. Earn TOTY Martinez on a ten-game loan. Bronze Triumph: Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with at least six German players in your starting eleven. Earn TOTY Berger on a ten-game loan.

Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with at least six German players in your starting eleven. Earn TOTY Berger on a ten-game loan. Brazilian Prestige: Play five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least six Brazilians in your starting eleven. Earn 1000 SP.

The final reward for completing the EA FC 25 Summer of Football objective is a pack containing 90-rated TOTY Honorable Mentions versions of Girma, Johnston, and Mikautadze. All these players have the stats to be amazing in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

These three items are on offer (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Summer of Football objective also offers several amazing packs as well as a total of 3000 SP to make progress in the seasonal ladder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback