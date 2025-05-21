  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Take A Step Back Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Take A Step Back Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 21, 2025 18:09 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Take A Step Back Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch and provide them with a well-rounded boost. While this is a paid EVO and requires 60,000 FC Coins or 250 FC Points to be unlocked, the upgrades on offer make it worth the price.

The ongoing Serie A Team of the Season event has released plenty of EVOs that allow gamers to level up their 92-rated player cards in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Take A Step Back Evolution is the latest such addition, and it will elevate the performance of a midfielder of your choice.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Take A Step Back Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Take A Step Back Evolution:

Check out EA FC 25 review

  • Overall: Max 92
  • Pace: Max 90
  • Defending: Max 98
  • Total positions: Max three
  • Position: CDM
  • PlayStyles: Max ten
  • PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations are somewhat restrictive, but will still allow plenty of amazing midfielders to be eligible for the new EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Take A Step Back Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options to use in this Evolution:

  • Moises Caicedo: 92
  • Yui Hasegawa: 92
  • Kobbie Mainoo: 92
  • Christian Eriksen: 92
  • Eric Garcia: 92
  • Gedson Fernandes: 91
  • Jobe Bellingham: 90
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 90

All these players will become top-tier defensive midfielders under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts offered by the EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Take A Step Back Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Your Little Dog Too EVO, the EA FC 25 Take A Step Back Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Position: CB
  • Pace +2
  • Defending +3
  • Jockey PlayStyle
  • Ball Playing defender+

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Defending +2
  • Physical +4
  • Short Passing +8
  • Block PlayStyle
  • Centre Half++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Pace +2
  • Vision +8
  • Long Passing +8
  • Long Ball PlayStyle
  • Jockey PlayStyle+

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Defending +4
  • Curve +8
  • Intercept PlayStyle
  • Block PlayStyle+
  • Deep Lying Playmaker++

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Physical +3
  • Pace +2
  • Aerial PlayStyle
  • Long Ball+ PlayStyle
  • Defender++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty in order to get the benefits offered by the EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
