EA FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution has gone live on Ultimate Team servers. This is an opportunity for gamers to upgrade their favorite striker's pivotal attributes, such as pace, shot power, volleys, balance, and more, to align them better with the current EA FC 25 meta. The EVO costs 750 EA FC Points or 200,000 EA FC Coins, and gamers will likely not regret the investment.

Ad

This article covers all the necessary aspects of the Your Little Dog Too Evolution, such as its requirements, the best players to use for it, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution

The EVO has a few straightforward requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Here are the requirements for a player card to be eligible for the Your Little Dog Too Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 92

Pace: Max 97

Shooting: Max 98

Dribbling: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 3

Position: ST

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution

Despite the fact that there are tons of striker card options available, a few of them stand out to provide the best results after undergoing the Your Little Dog Too Evolution in Ultimate Team. Here's a list of the best options:

Ad

Kylian Mbappe: 91

Thierry Henry: 92

Ronaldo Nazario: 90

Rafael Leao: 92

Lionel Messi: 90

Gareth Bale: 90

Vinicius Junior: 90

Kika Nazareth: 91

Darwin Nunez: 92

Neymar: 91

Mia Hamm: 89

Cristiano Ronaldo: 89

Eric Cantona: 92

Luis Suarez: 90

Jairzinho: 91

Read more: Debinha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution

Your Little Dog Too EVO upgrade levels (Image via EA Sports)

The Your Little Dog Too Evolution offers five distinct upgrade levels. Here are their details:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 94)

Pace: 6 (Max 94)

Agility: 12 (Max 92)

Positioning: 12 (Max 94)

Skills: 3 (Max 4)

PlayStyles: Quick Step (Max 9)

Roles: Poacher+

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 94)

Ball Control: 12 (Max 92)

Finishing: 12 (Max 94)

Long Shots: 12 (Max 92)

Free Kick: 70

PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Finesse Shot (Max 9)

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 94)

Pace: 4 (Max 94)

Balance: 12 (Max 92)

Shot Power: 12 (Max 90)

PlayStyles: Technical (Max 9)

Roles: Advanced Power++

Level 4 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 94)

Reactions: 12 (Max 91)

Volleys: 12 (Max 93)

Composure: 12 (Max 91)

Weak Foot: 4

PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Low-Driven Shot (Max 9)

Ad

Level 5 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 94)

Pace: 5 (Max 94)

Dribbling: 12 (Max 92)

Penalties: 12 (Max 93)

PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Dead Ball (Max 10)

Cosmetic Upgrade

Also read: Nuno Tavares TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Gamers must enter the Ultimate Team mode and complete the following set of challenges to unlock the boosts offered by the Your Little Dog Too Evolution:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

For more details on daily EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More