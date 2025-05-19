EA FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution has gone live on Ultimate Team servers. This is an opportunity for gamers to upgrade their favorite striker's pivotal attributes, such as pace, shot power, volleys, balance, and more, to align them better with the current EA FC 25 meta. The EVO costs 750 EA FC Points or 200,000 EA FC Coins, and gamers will likely not regret the investment.
This article covers all the necessary aspects of the Your Little Dog Too Evolution, such as its requirements, the best players to use for it, and more.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution
Here are the requirements for a player card to be eligible for the Your Little Dog Too Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team:
- Overall: Max 92
- Pace: Max 97
- Shooting: Max 98
- Dribbling: Max 98
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 3
- Position: ST
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution
Despite the fact that there are tons of striker card options available, a few of them stand out to provide the best results after undergoing the Your Little Dog Too Evolution in Ultimate Team. Here's a list of the best options:
- Kylian Mbappe: 91
- Thierry Henry: 92
- Ronaldo Nazario: 90
- Rafael Leao: 92
- Lionel Messi: 90
- Gareth Bale: 90
- Vinicius Junior: 90
- Kika Nazareth: 91
- Darwin Nunez: 92
- Neymar: 91
- Mia Hamm: 89
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 89
- Eric Cantona: 92
- Luis Suarez: 90
- Jairzinho: 91
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Your Little Dog Too Evolution
The Your Little Dog Too Evolution offers five distinct upgrade levels. Here are their details:
Level 1 upgrades
- Overall: 2 (Max 94)
- Pace: 6 (Max 94)
- Agility: 12 (Max 92)
- Positioning: 12 (Max 94)
- Skills: 3 (Max 4)
- PlayStyles: Quick Step (Max 9)
- Roles: Poacher+
Level 2 upgrades
- Overall: 1 (Max 94)
- Ball Control: 12 (Max 92)
- Finishing: 12 (Max 94)
- Long Shots: 12 (Max 92)
- Free Kick: 70
- PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 3)
- PlayStyles: Finesse Shot (Max 9)
Level 3 upgrades
- Overall: 1 (Max 94)
- Pace: 4 (Max 94)
- Balance: 12 (Max 92)
- Shot Power: 12 (Max 90)
- PlayStyles: Technical (Max 9)
- Roles: Advanced Power++
Level 4 upgrades
- Overall: 1 (Max 94)
- Reactions: 12 (Max 91)
- Volleys: 12 (Max 93)
- Composure: 12 (Max 91)
- Weak Foot: 4
- PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+ (Max 3)
- PlayStyles: Low-Driven Shot (Max 9)
Level 5 upgrades
- Overall: 1 (Max 94)
- Pace: 5 (Max 94)
- Dribbling: 12 (Max 92)
- Penalties: 12 (Max 93)
- PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 3)
- PlayStyles: Dead Ball (Max 10)
- Cosmetic Upgrade
Gamers must enter the Ultimate Team mode and complete the following set of challenges to unlock the boosts offered by the Your Little Dog Too Evolution:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
For more details on daily EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.