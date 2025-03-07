EA FC 25 Tammy Abraham Flashback objective: All tasks and rewards

With the FUT Birthday promo ongoing, EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Tammy Abraham Flashback objective, allowing gamers to unlock an upgraded version of the English striker. The 27-year-old forward has spent most of his tenure playing for different English clubs, and later made his debut in Serie A with AS Roma. Currently, he plays for AC Milan, where he has emerged as a great backup striker. As such, his Flashback objective card possesses great attributes that gamers won't regret unlocking.

This article will highlight all the tasks that must be completed to unlock the EA FC 25 Tammy Abraham Flashback objective in Ultimate Team, along with the corresponding rewards.

The EA FC 25 Tammy Abraham Flashback objective is now live in Ultimate Team

Gamers can complete the EA FC 25 Tammy Abraham Flashback objective to unlock an 88-rated card for the English striker. Tammy's other Common Gold variant isn't that desirable in the game's current meta. On the other hand, the freshly introduced unlockable card has the potential to be a great backup striker on the virtual pitch.

Tammy Abraham's latest card objectives (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the main objectives that gamers must complete:

Win one: Win one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Win five: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode having at least one Fantasy FC player in your starting 11.

Calcio Cannoneer: Score 10 goals using Serie A players in any Ultimate Team game mode.

Through the Lines: Assist four goals using English players in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Play nine: Play nine Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from Bundesliga in your starting 11.

Play 12: Play 12 Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of two players from Serie A in your starting 11.

Like any other standard live objective tasks, gamers can also earn several flash rewards, which might increase their chances to unlock other meta cards. In such a way, they can also upgrade their current Ultimate Team squad. Here's a glimpse of all the untradable packs one can get:

Win one: Alex Gimenez Future Stars Loan player (10 matches)

Win five: 82x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

Calcio Cannoneer: 82x7 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

Through the Lines: 83x5 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

Play nine: 84x4 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

Play 12: 84x4 Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

That's all for the main challenges and bonus tasks related to EA FC 25 Tammy Abraham Flashback objective.

Read more: Skillful CB Evolution guide

EA FC 25 Tammy Abraham Flashback objective card details

Tammy Abraham Flashback card (Image via EA Sports)

Tammy Abraham's Flashback edition features the Power Shot+ and Press Proven+ PlayStyle traits. Even though these seem desirable at first glance, Press Proven+ isn't that great considering the current meta. However, gamers can exploit the Power Shot+ trait, combined with Abraham's 87 Shooting stat. Regardless of all the pros and cons of the item, it can be earned for free and used as a high-rated fodder card.

For more info on the latest live objectives, check out Sportkeeda's EA FC 25 page.

