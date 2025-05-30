EA FC 25 The first Shapeshifter Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has finally introduced "The first Shapeshifter Evolution" in FC 25 Ultimate Team. The new EVO allows gamers to upgrade their favorite left-backs into ultimate attacking brute forces. Despite being built for defending, this EVO allows player cards to follow the footsteps of great attackers by leaving their trail behind.

It mainly focuses on upgrading all the pivotal attributes, such as pace, shot power, volleys, ball control, composure, and more. Interestingly, the EVO costs 300 EA FC Points or 75,000 EA FC Coins, and is worth the grind.

On that note, this article will explore all the necessary aspects of The first Shapeshifter Evolution, such as the best players to use, upgrade levels, requirements, and many more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The first Shapeshifter Evolution

The first Shapeshifter EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here are all the requirements for The first Shapeshifter Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 93

Total Positions: Max 3

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 3

Position: LB

Position Must Not Be: CB

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The first Shapeshifter Evolution

Although a lot of players are eligible for The first Shapeshifter Evolution in Ultimate Team, a few should provide the best results after undergoing the EVO. That said, here's a list of player cards that should perform greatly in the current meta:

Theo Hernandez: 87

Roberto Carlos: 92

Maicon: 93

Joao Capdevila: 92

Philip Lahm: 92

Fridolina Rolfo: 91

Federico Dimarco: 93

Emmanuel Petit: 91

Alphonso Davies: 87

Diogo Dalot: 86

Damarcus Beasley: 92

Gianluca Zambrotta: 93

Alejandro Balde: 90

Sacha Boey: 90

Myles Lewis-Skelly: 87

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The first Shapeshifter Evolution

The first Shapeshifter EVO all upgrade levels (Image via EA Sports)

The first Shapeshifter is the latest paid EVO that offers five distinct upgrade levels similar to Canonize Me Captain evolution. This particular edition mainly focuses on the attacking aspect of the left back by upgrading their passing, finishing, volleys, ball control, PlayStyles+, and more. That said, here's a detailed list of all the upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: 15 (Max 94)

Pace: 5 (Max 95)

Passing: 5 (Max 91)

Finishing: 30 (Max 95)

Positioning: 60

Positions: ST

Level 2 upgrade

Long Shots: 60 (Max 96)

Penalties: 60 (Max 90)

Shot Power: 60(Max 97)

Volleys: 60 (Max 91)

Weak Foot: 2 (Max 4)

PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+ (Max 3)

Level 3 upgrade

Agility: 15 (Max 91)

Balance: 15 (Max 90)

Ball Control: 30 (Max 90)

Reactions: 30 (Max 92)

PlayStyles: Trickster (Max 9)

Roles: False 9+

Level 4 upgrade

Dribbling: 30 (Max 91)

Composure: 30 (Max 92)

Skills: 4

PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Press Proven, Trivela

Level 5 upgrade

Pace: 10 (Max 95)

PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 3)

PlayStyles: Pinged Pass (Max 9)

Roles: Advanced Forward++, Target Forward++

Unlike the conventional evolutions, gamers must wait for two to three days (depending on the challenge level) to complete The first Shapeshifter EVO:

Level 1 challenges

2 days

Level 2 challenges

2 days

Level 3 challenges

3 days

Level 4 challenges

3 days

Level 5 challenges

3 days

For more information regarding daily EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

