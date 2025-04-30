EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 25,000 coins or 150 FC points to unlock, which is not an unreasonable price for the amazing boosts on offer.
There have been multiple paid EVOs released over the course of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution being the latest addition. Not only will the Evolution provide some stat upgrades and new PlayStyles, it will also transform a striker of your choice into a TOTS version.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution:
- Overall: Max 90
- Pace: Max 85
- Dribbling: Max 84
- Shooting: Max 90
- Position: ST
- PlayStyles: Max nine
- PlayStyles+: Max two
These stipulations are somewhat restrictive and will prevent gamers from using fast strikers in this EVO. However, there are still some amazing options.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered players that can be used:
- Celia Sasic: 89
- Fernando Morientes: 89
- Diego Milito: 88
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 88
- Lucas Podolski: 87
- Jamie Carragher: 87
- Ian Rush: 87
- Patrick Kluivert: 87
- Tim Cahill: 86
- Mateo Retegui: 86
All these players will become top-tier strikers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution
Similar to the recently released O Monstro EVO, the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +10 (Max 90)
- Agility +7 (Max 89)
- Ball control +6 (Max 90)
- Shooting +6 (Max 94)
- PlayStyle Power Shot
- PlayStyle+ Quickstep
Level 2 upgrades:
- Dribbling +10 (Max 90)
- Composure +5 (Max 89)
- Passing +5 (Max 88)
- Weak Foot +4 star
- PlayStyle Trickster
Level 3 upgrades:
- Physical +10 (Max 92)
- Strength +7 (Max 92)
- Aggression +4 (Max 87)
- PlayStyle First Touch
- PlayStyle+ Acrobatic
Level 4 upgrades:
- Skill moves +4 star
- Shooting +6 (Max 94)
- PlayStyle+ Low driven shot
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play four matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.