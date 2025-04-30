  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:40 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 25,000 coins or 150 FC points to unlock, which is not an unreasonable price for the amazing boosts on offer.

Ad

There have been multiple paid EVOs released over the course of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution being the latest addition. Not only will the Evolution provide some stat upgrades and new PlayStyles, it will also transform a striker of your choice into a TOTS version.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 90
  • Pace: Max 85
  • Dribbling: Max 84
  • Shooting: Max 90
  • Position: ST
  • PlayStyles: Max nine
  • PlayStyles+: Max two

These stipulations are somewhat restrictive and will prevent gamers from using fast strikers in this EVO. However, there are still some amazing options.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered players that can be used:

Ad
  • Celia Sasic: 89
  • Fernando Morientes: 89
  • Diego Milito: 88
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 88
  • Lucas Podolski: 87
  • Jamie Carragher: 87
  • Ian Rush: 87
  • Patrick Kluivert: 87
  • Tim Cahill: 86
  • Mateo Retegui: 86

All these players will become top-tier strikers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released O Monstro EVO, the EA FC 25 The Lion Mentality Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +10 (Max 90)
  • Agility +7 (Max 89)
  • Ball control +6 (Max 90)
  • Shooting +6 (Max 94)
  • PlayStyle Power Shot
  • PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Dribbling +10 (Max 90)
  • Composure +5 (Max 89)
  • Passing +5 (Max 88)
  • Weak Foot +4 star
  • PlayStyle Trickster

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Physical +10 (Max 92)
  • Strength +7 (Max 92)
  • Aggression +4 (Max 87)
  • PlayStyle First Touch
  • PlayStyle+ Acrobatic

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Skill moves +4 star
  • Shooting +6 (Max 94)
  • PlayStyle+ Low driven shot

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Ad
  • Play four matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications