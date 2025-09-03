EA FC 25 The Tactician Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Tactician Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players and transform them into elite-tier playmakers on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and costs either 100,000 coins or 350 FC Points to be unlocked, which comes as no surprise as it offers 99-rated boosts.
This is the latest EVO that allows gamers to obtain 99-rated items, with the Time to Sue EVO being the previous such addition. While Time to Sue was applicable only to strikers, the EA FC 25 The Tactician Evolution can be used for any position.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Tactician Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Tactician Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 97
- Pace: Max 97
- Shooting: Max 98
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles: Max five
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Tactician Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered players who will benefit the most from the amazing boosts offered by this EVO:
- Vitinha: 97
- Aurelien Tchouameni: 97
- Kaka: 97
- Kobbie Mainoo: 97
- Pedri: 97
- Nicolo Barella: 97
- Lothar Matthaus: 97
- Lionel Messi: 97
- Jules Kounde: 97
- Michael Essien: 97
- Mateo Retegui: 97
- Heung Min Son: 96
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96
- Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
- Ruud Gullit: 94
- Patrick Vieira: 94
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become top-tier under the FC IQ system due to the 99-rated upgrades being offered.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Tactician Evolution
Similar to the recently released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 The Tactician Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Agility +7 (Max 95)
- Defending +10 (Max 96)
- Balance +7 (Max 95)
- Shooting +7 (Max 92)
- Aerial PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Jockey and Incisive Pass PlayStyle
- Pace +7 (Max 95)
- Physicality +7 (Max 96)
- Reactions +7 (Max 96)
- Composure +10 (Max 96)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Power Header PlayStyle
- Rapid PlayStyle
- Quickstep PlayStyle
- Intercept+ PlayStyle
- Passing +50
Level 4 upgrades:
- Power Shot+ PlayStyle
- Rapid+ PlayStyle
- Anticipate+ PlayStyle
- Aerial+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.