EA FC 25 The Test of Time Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 25 The Test of Time Evolution in Ultimate Team, giving players a chance to elevate their right-back into a powerhouse fullback. This Evolution was released as part of the ongoing Immortal promo that honors Icons and Heroes in EA FC 25.
The Test of Time Evolution is exclusive to FC Ultimate Team Web App users, costing 10,000 EA FC Coins or 100 FC Points. This premium evolution will enhance the selected players with new roles, PlayStyles, and attribute boosts. Let's find out the best players to get for this Evolution, along with the requirements to get the upgrade.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Test of Time Evolution
FC 25 fans must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the new The Test of Time Evolution:
- Overall: Maximum 90
- Pace: Maximum 93
- PlayStyles: Maximum 9
- PlayStyles+: Maximum 2
- Position: RB
- Position Must Not be: CB
These requirements target right-backs but not those capable of playing as center-backs. Picking a card with a strong foundation in physicality, passing, or defending would get fans the best results via this premium evolution.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Test of Time Evolution
Since we know the requirements, here are some of the most effective and popular picks for this Evolution based on the EA FC 25 meta:
- Maicon FC Heroes Prime (88 RB/RM)
- Danny da Costa Flashback (88 RB/RM)
- Joao Cancelo Flashback (90 LB/RB/RM)
- Denzel Dumfries NumeroFUT (89 RB/RM)
- Sergi Roberto Moments (90 RB/CM)
These players already possess impressive attributes and PlayStyles. With this new premium evolution, these right-backs would turn into game-changers in Ultimate Team.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Test of Time Evolution
This Evolution is split into two levels, each offering a significant upgrade to stats, PlayStyles, and roles. All the boosts that the selected right-backs would get are listed below:
Level 1 upgrades:
- +2 Overall Rating
- +6 Pace
- +6 Dribbling
- +6 Defending
- +1 Weak Foot
- New PlayStyle: Jockey and Intercept
Level 2 upgrades:
- +2 Overall Rating
- +10 Passing
- +6 Physical
- +1 Skills
- New PlayStyle+: Bruiser+
- Role: Wingback+ and Fullback++
Fans must complete the following in-game tasks to get the selected right-back upgraded via The Test of Time Evolution:
Level 1 challenges:
- Unlike usual upgrades, players won't have to play via the active EVO player. They would have to wait 6 days to complete the challenge.
Level 2 challenges:
- Wait 7 days to complete this evolution challenge.
Is the EA FC 25 The Test of Time Evolution worth it?
This premium evolution is perfect for those with a right-back in their starting lineup that can evolve into a better meta player. This isn't a must-do Evolution, as it will cost 10,000 EA FC Coins or 100 FC Points. At this point, most players have a decent amount of coins to participate.
If fans lack coins and still want an exceptional right-back who can play as a right winger or a right midfielder, they can try the new Jack Of All Trades Evolution.