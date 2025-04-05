EA FC 25 Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs leaked: Expected stats and costs

Ahead of the Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga, EA Sports is rumored to drop the Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs in the FC 25 Ultimate Team. According to DonkTrading's X post, both the German attacking midfielders will receive their first special promo SBC item ahead of their clash in the domestic league.

Ad

If the rumor stands true, either of the cards will receive a +2 rating or both will get a +1 overall boost depending on the match's outcome on April 12, 2025.

That said, this article will shed some light on every leaked detail about the Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs in FC 25 Ultimate Team mode.

Note: This article is speculative and based completely on a leak from X/@DonkTrading (a reliable source). Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs have been leaked on social media

Thomas Muller hasn't been a regular starter for Bayern under Vincent Kompany. However, he put up a decent performance whenever the manager has subbed him in. With the recent rumors about him leaving Bayern doing the rounds, this SBC might be his last promo card in EA FC 25.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Julian Brandt is pretty integral to Dortmund as a central attacking midfielder, and he has performed well in both domestic and European-level competitions.

Read more: Become Immortal 1 Evolution guide

Regardless of the current conditions, Bayern Munich is likely to win the upcoming matchup, and Muller might receive the +2 boost after being crowned the winner. If the leaks from DonkTrading stand true, both SBC items could be aligned with the meta and can be used on the virtual pitch.

Ad

What could the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs look like in Ultimate Team?

Since EA hasn't posted anything related to the SBC items, we have no clue about the attributes on both cards. However, DonkTrading has predicted that the Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs will feature 91-rated cards for both individuals. Here are the predicted attributes of the Bayern Munich legend:

Thomas Muller

Pace: 90

Shooting: 88

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 60

Physicality: 78

Ad

Muller's card is likely to receive Power Shot+ and Low-Driven Shot+ attributes. Gamers can exploit both PlayStyles+ traits with the predicted 90 shooting.

Also read: Laurent Blanc rumored to be part of the Immortals promo

Meanwhile, here are the predicted attributes for the Dortmund player's upcoming showdown SBC card:

Julian Brandt

Pace: 90

Shooting: 88

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 60

Physicality: 87

According to DonkTrading, Brandt will receive Incisive Pass+ and Tiki Taka+ traits so that gamers can exploit the 90 passing stat.

Ad

Although these cards might not look broken at first glance, an upgrade could make them a great option for Bundesliga-centric Ultimate Teams.

How much could the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs cost?

As per norms, gamers can either opt for any one of the player cards or go for both. These cards can be claimed by completing certain tasks. Considering the attributes predicted by DonkTrading, both Thomas Muller and Julian Brandt's cards might cost around 45,000 to 55,000 EA FC Coins.

Ad

For more information related to different Showdown SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More