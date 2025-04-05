EA FC 25 Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs leaked: Expected stats and costs

Ahead of the Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga, EA Sports is rumored to drop the Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs in the FC 25 Ultimate Team. According to DonkTrading's X post, both the German attacking midfielders will receive their first special promo SBC item ahead of their clash in the domestic league.
If the rumor stands true, either of the cards will receive a +2 rating or both will get a +1 overall boost depending on the match's outcome on April 12, 2025.
That said, this article will shed some light on every leaked detail about the Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs in FC 25 Ultimate Team mode.
Note: This article is speculative and based completely on a leak from X/@DonkTrading (a reliable source). Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.
Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs have been leaked on social media
Thomas Muller hasn't been a regular starter for Bayern under Vincent Kompany. However, he put up a decent performance whenever the manager has subbed him in. With the recent rumors about him leaving Bayern doing the rounds, this SBC might be his last promo card in EA FC 25.
Meanwhile, Julian Brandt is pretty integral to Dortmund as a central attacking midfielder, and he has performed well in both domestic and European-level competitions.
Regardless of the current conditions, Bayern Munich is likely to win the upcoming matchup, and Muller might receive the +2 boost after being crowned the winner. If the leaks from DonkTrading stand true, both SBC items could be aligned with the meta and can be used on the virtual pitch.
What could the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs look like in Ultimate Team?
Since EA hasn't posted anything related to the SBC items, we have no clue about the attributes on both cards. However, DonkTrading has predicted that the Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs will feature 91-rated cards for both individuals. Here are the predicted attributes of the Bayern Munich legend:
Thomas Muller
- Pace: 90
- Shooting: 88
- Passing: 90
- Dribbling: 88
- Defending: 60
- Physicality: 78
Muller's card is likely to receive Power Shot+ and Low-Driven Shot+ attributes. Gamers can exploit both PlayStyles+ traits with the predicted 90 shooting.
Meanwhile, here are the predicted attributes for the Dortmund player's upcoming showdown SBC card:
Julian Brandt
- Pace: 90
- Shooting: 88
- Passing: 90
- Dribbling: 91
- Defending: 60
- Physicality: 87
According to DonkTrading, Brandt will receive Incisive Pass+ and Tiki Taka+ traits so that gamers can exploit the 90 passing stat.
Although these cards might not look broken at first glance, an upgrade could make them a great option for Bundesliga-centric Ultimate Teams.
How much could the EA FC 25 Thomas Muller vs Julian Brandt Showdown SBCs cost?
As per norms, gamers can either opt for any one of the player cards or go for both. These cards can be claimed by completing certain tasks. Considering the attributes predicted by DonkTrading, both Thomas Muller and Julian Brandt's cards might cost around 45,000 to 55,000 EA FC Coins.
For more information related to different Showdown SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.