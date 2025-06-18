  • home icon
EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 18, 2025 17:27 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German attacker with a 96-rated item that can play on the right wing of the virtual pitch. This is a throwback to his Shapeshifters item released in FIFA 22, which had a similar Overall rating and player position.

The Shapeshifters promo is known for providing players with new positions that are different from their usual roles. The EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC is the perfect addition to this promo, as it allows him to play on the right side instead of the left. He has also retained his striker position in this version.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the previously released Lewandowski Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment:

Task 1: Germany

  • Germany players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Casemiro: 84
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 2: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Yui Hasegawa: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 3: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Engen: 84
  • Cristian Romero: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Yui Hasegawa: 84
  • Fran Kirby: 84
  • Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 4+5+6: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Lautaro Martinez: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 7+8+9: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players, which will make it slightly more difficult to complete.

EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 450,000 EA FC Coins. This is slightly overpriced, considering the number of cheap yet exceptional footballers currently available via the transfer market. However, he will still be a deadly option on the right wing under the FC IQ system. The lack of the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle will hinder him as a striker, but this is an amazing item overall.

