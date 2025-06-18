EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German attacker with a 96-rated item that can play on the right wing of the virtual pitch. This is a throwback to his Shapeshifters item released in FIFA 22, which had a similar Overall rating and player position.

Ad

The Shapeshifters promo is known for providing players with new positions that are different from their usual roles. The EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC is the perfect addition to this promo, as it allows him to play on the right side instead of the left. He has also retained his striker position in this version.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Lewandowski Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Casemiro: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Alex Remiro: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 3: Premier League

Ad

Premier League players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Alex Remiro: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Kim Min Jae: 83

Task 4+5+6: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Lautaro Martinez: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 7+8+9: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Ad

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players, which will make it slightly more difficult to complete.

EA FC 25 Timo Werner Flashback SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 450,000 EA FC Coins. This is slightly overpriced, considering the number of cheap yet exceptional footballers currently available via the transfer market. However, he will still be a deadly option on the right wing under the FC IQ system. The lack of the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle will hinder him as a striker, but this is an amazing item overall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More