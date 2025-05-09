EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Anyomi objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Anyomi objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock a 90-rated version of the German striker. She has received a massive boost to her overall rating and stats, making her usable in the current meta.

Ad

The GPFBL TOTS lineup has been released alongside the Bundesliga Team of the Season squad in Ultimate Team. With the top performers from German club football receiving boosted versions, this is the perfect opportunity for the EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Anyomi objective to be released. She has been exceptional for Frankfurt in the league and deserves this upgrade.

The EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Anyomi objective is now live in Ultimate Team

The EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Anyomi objective is similar to previously released Team of the Season objectives like Laborde and Davitashvili, released during Ligue 1 TOTS. Gamers must complete various challenges in different game modes to unlock the 90-rated item on offer and obtain SP and packs.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The tasks (Image via EA Sports)

There are five tasks in this objective set, but players only need to complete four to obtain the final reward. These are the tasks and rewards of each segment of this objective:

Ad

Play 4 : Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn 500 SP.

: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn 500 SP. Assist 6: Assist six goals in Squad Battles (on minimum Semi Pro difficulty), Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an 83+ x2 players pack.

Assist six goals in Squad Battles (on minimum Semi Pro difficulty), Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an 83+ x2 players pack. Score 10: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles (on minimum Semi Pro difficulty), Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an 83+ x5 players pack.

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles (on minimum Semi Pro difficulty), Rush, Rivals, or Champions. Earn an 83+ x5 players pack. Win 5 : Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn an 84+ x7 players pack.

: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn an 84+ x7 players pack. Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles (on minimum Semi Pro difficulty) or Rush. Earn an 84+ x5 players pack.

Ad

By completing four out of these five tasks, gamers will get the 90-rated German striker, valuable SP for the season ladder, and some exciting packs.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The final reward offered by the EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Anyomi objective is a 90-rated striker item with 95 pace, 92 dribbling, and 92 physicality. She even has the QuickStep+ PlayStyle, making her even faster on the virtual pitch. She has what it takes to be a useful attacker under the FC IQ system, so the objective is definitely worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More