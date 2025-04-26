EA FC 25 TOTS Honorable Mentions Davitashvili and Laborde objective: All tasks and rewards

With Ligue 1 Team of the Season being available in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTS Honorable Mentions Davitashvili and Laborde items as part of an objective. Both these players missed out on a spot in the main roster but have received boosted items as recognition of their impressive performances over the course of the season.

Ad

The players included in the main Team of the Season lineup have much better stats and higher overall ratings, but the EA FC 25 TOTS Honorable Mentions Davitashvili and Laborde items are also impressive. Their lower overall ratings also makes them eligible for future EVOs.

The EA FC 25 TOTS Honorable Mentions Davitashvili and Laborde items are now available via an objective

There have been multiple amazing players released via objectives over the course of the year in Ultimate Team, with the Immortals and FUT Birthday promos in particular offering some exciting rewards. The EA FC 25 TOTS Honorable Mentions Davitashvili and Laborde versions are 90-rated and 89-rated respectively, and can be unlocked by completing the latest objective set.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released Luis Hernandez and Sonia Bompastor objectives, the objective to unlock the EA FC 25 TOTS Honorable Mentions Davitashvili and Laborde items also has multiple challenges. However, gamers just have to complete four out of the five tasks to complete the entire set.

Davitashvili is the final reward (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and the rewards they offer:

Ad

Play 4: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn 500 SP.

Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn 500 SP. Assist 6 : Assist six goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty. Earn a 83+ x2 players pack.

: Assist six goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty. Earn a 83+ x2 players pack. Score 10 : Score 10 goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi pro diffculty. Earn 89-rated Laborde.

: Score 10 goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi pro diffculty. Earn 89-rated Laborde. Win 5 : Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn 83+ x5 players pack.

: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn 83+ x5 players pack. Win 7: Win seven matches in Rush or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Earn a 84+ x3 players pack.

Ad

Not only can gamers earn the two TOTS Honorable Mentions items via this objective, they can also obtain some packs and SP for the season ladder in Ultimate Team. With the Premium Season pass offering incredible rewards, every objective providing SP is worth completing.

Laborde is also available (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 TOTS Honorable Mentions Davitashvili and Laborde items both have impressive stats and can be used for future Evolutions, which makes this objective worth the time and effort in Ultimate Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More