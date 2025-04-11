  • home icon
How to unlock the EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item for free in Ultimate Team

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 11, 2025 18:41 GMT
The latest objective is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
With the second week of the Immortals promo being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released an objective featuring a 90-rated EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item. By completing this objective set, gamers can get their hands on this boosted version of the Mexican legend and add him to their rosters on the virtual pitch.

This is similar to the Sonia Bompastor item released during the first week of the promo. While the higher-rated version was available via packs, the 90-rated item was up for grabs via an objective. The EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item is similar, as he is the lower-tier item in this promo, with the better version being available in packs.

The EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item is available via an objective in Ultimate Team

While the 91-rated item has three PlayStyle+ traits and five-star skill moves, the 90-rated EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item also has the stats needed to be an exceptional striker under the FC IQ system. He also arguably boasts the better Playstyles, as the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle is one of the most overpowered traits for an attacker on the virtual pitch.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to previous objectives released in Ultimate Team, this objective set has six segments that can be completed in various game modes like Squad Battles or Rivals. However, gamers only have to complete five of these tasks to compete the objective.

The objective has six segments (Image via EA Sports)
Here are all the challenges that gamers must complete to obtain the EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item:

  • Play 1: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn an 81+ x3 players pack.
  • Win 3: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn an 83+ x2 players pack.
  • Box threat: Score ten goals in Squad battles matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a striker with minimum 92 pace. Earn an 84+ x2 players pack.
  • Striker Version: Assist in six separate Squad battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a striker. Earn 1000 SP.
  • Mexican Festivities: Play six Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from Mexico in your starting eleven. Earn an 83+ x5 players pack.
  • Galactic Star: Play 10 Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty while having a minimum of two players from MLS in your starting eleven. Earn an 84+ x3 players pack.
The stats (Image via EA Sports)
All these challenges are quite simple, making the item even easier to obtain. There are also some exciting packs on offer in this set, along with 1000 SP to accelerate progress in the latest season ladder.

About the author
Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

