How to unlock the EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item for free in Ultimate Team

With the second week of the Immortals promo being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released an objective featuring a 90-rated EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item. By completing this objective set, gamers can get their hands on this boosted version of the Mexican legend and add him to their rosters on the virtual pitch.
This is similar to the Sonia Bompastor item released during the first week of the promo. While the higher-rated version was available via packs, the 90-rated item was up for grabs via an objective. The EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item is similar, as he is the lower-tier item in this promo, with the better version being available in packs.
The EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item is available via an objective in Ultimate Team
While the 91-rated item has three PlayStyle+ traits and five-star skill moves, the 90-rated EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item also has the stats needed to be an exceptional striker under the FC IQ system. He also arguably boasts the better Playstyles, as the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle is one of the most overpowered traits for an attacker on the virtual pitch.
Similar to previous objectives released in Ultimate Team, this objective set has six segments that can be completed in various game modes like Squad Battles or Rivals. However, gamers only have to complete five of these tasks to compete the objective.
Here are all the challenges that gamers must complete to obtain the EA FC 25 Luis Hernandez Immortals item:
- Play 1: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn an 81+ x3 players pack.
- Win 3: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn an 83+ x2 players pack.
- Box threat: Score ten goals in Squad battles matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a striker with minimum 92 pace. Earn an 84+ x2 players pack.
- Striker Version: Assist in six separate Squad battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a striker. Earn 1000 SP.
- Mexican Festivities: Play six Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from Mexico in your starting eleven. Earn an 83+ x5 players pack.
- Galactic Star: Play 10 Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty while having a minimum of two players from MLS in your starting eleven. Earn an 84+ x3 players pack.
All these challenges are quite simple, making the item even easier to obtain. There are also some exciting packs on offer in this set, along with 1000 SP to accelerate progress in the latest season ladder.