EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on a 92-rated version of the American winger on the virtual pitch. The MLS superstar has received a massive boost to his overall rating and now possesses the attributes required to be usable in the current meta.
The MLS TOTS roster is now up for grabs in Ultimate Team along with the Saudi League TOTS squad. The EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective is the ideal addition to the game during this event. While he is not a part of the main lineup, he has received an Honourable Mentions version with some impressive stats and PlayStyles.
The EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective is now live in Ultimate Team
Similar to players released previously via objectives like Dodi Lukebakio during LaLiga TOTS, the EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective can also be unlocked in various Ultimate Team game modes. Not only can gamers obtain a 92-rated attacker by completing these challenges, they can also get their hands on some exciting packs.
There are a total of five tasks in this objective. However, fans only have to complete four of these tasks to obtain the final reward. These are the challenges:
- Play 4: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one MLS player in your starting eleven. Earn a 82+ x5 players pack.
- Assist 6: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals or Champions while having minimum one Saudi League player in your starting eleven. Earn a 83+ x2 players pack.
- Score 10: Score ten goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals or Champions. Earn a 83+ x5 players pack.
- Win 5: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn a 84+ x7 players pack.
- Win 7: Win seven matches in Rush or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Earn a 84+ x5 players pack.
By completing any four of these five tasks, gamers would finally unlock the 92-rated American midfielder. The item itself has some impressive attributes that will make him usable under the FC IQ system. He has 94 pace, 93 dribbling, 90 physicality and a five-star weak foot, as well as the Rapid+, First Touch+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles.
The player and packs on offer make the EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective worth completing.