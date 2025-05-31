EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on a 92-rated version of the American winger on the virtual pitch. The MLS superstar has received a massive boost to his overall rating and now possesses the attributes required to be usable in the current meta.

The MLS TOTS roster is now up for grabs in Ultimate Team along with the Saudi League TOTS squad. The EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective is the ideal addition to the game during this event. While he is not a part of the main lineup, he has received an Honourable Mentions version with some impressive stats and PlayStyles.

The EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective is now live in Ultimate Team

Similar to players released previously via objectives like Dodi Lukebakio during LaLiga TOTS, the EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective can also be unlocked in various Ultimate Team game modes. Not only can gamers obtain a 92-rated attacker by completing these challenges, they can also get their hands on some exciting packs.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

There are a total of five tasks in this objective. However, fans only have to complete four of these tasks to obtain the final reward. These are the challenges:

Play 4 : Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one MLS player in your starting eleven. Earn a 82+ x5 players pack.

: Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one MLS player in your starting eleven. Earn a 82+ x5 players pack. Assist 6 : Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals or Champions while having minimum one Saudi League player in your starting eleven. Earn a 83+ x2 players pack.

: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals or Champions while having minimum one Saudi League player in your starting eleven. Earn a 83+ x2 players pack. Score 10 : Score ten goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals or Champions. Earn a 83+ x5 players pack.

: Score ten goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty, Rush, Rivals or Champions. Earn a 83+ x5 players pack. Win 5 : Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn a 84+ x7 players pack.

: Win five matches in Rivals or Champions. Earn a 84+ x7 players pack. Win 7: Win seven matches in Rush or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Earn a 84+ x5 players pack.

By completing any four of these five tasks, gamers would finally unlock the 92-rated American midfielder. The item itself has some impressive attributes that will make him usable under the FC IQ system. He has 94 pace, 93 dribbling, 90 physicality and a five-star weak foot, as well as the Rapid+, First Touch+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The player and packs on offer make the EA FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions Diego Luna objective worth completing.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More