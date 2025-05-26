EA FC 25 TOTS LaLiga Cup objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTS LaLiga Cup objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain some exciting packs and a 93-rated version of Mapi Leon by completing all of the featured tasks. One of the challenges of this objective also offers an EVO that provides a +1 boost to a 93-rated Team of the Season player of your choice.
This is the latest Cup objective to be released in Ultimate Team, with similar objectives being released during the Serie A TOTS event as well. With a 93-rated TOTS Honourable Mentions version of FC Barcelona Femini star Mapi Leon on offer, the EA FC 25 TOTS LaLiga Cup objective is certainly worth completing.
The EA FC 25 TOTS LaLiga Cup objective is now live in Ultimate Team
Like other similar objectives released previously, the EA FC 25 TOTS LaLiga Cup objective also has to be completed in a special Live Ultimate Team Friendlies mode. Gamers must ensure that their squads meet the requirements mentioned in this mode. By achieving a certain number of wins, they will then be able to get their hands on some packs and players during the ongoing LaLiga TOTS promo.
These are the various rewards offered by each tier of the EA FC 25 TOTS LaLiga Cup objective:
- Play Two: Earn an 83+ x5 players pack by playing two matches in the cup.
- Win Two: Earn an 83+ x7 players pack by winning two matches in the cup.
- Play Four: Earn an 84+ x4 players pack by playing four matches in the cup.
- Win Four: Earn 500 SP and a +1 OVR TOTS EVO by winning four matches in the cup.
- Play Six: Earn an 85+ x2 players pack by playing six games in the cup.
- Win Six: Earn an 85+ x3 players pack by winning six games in the cup.
- Play Eight: Earn an 86+ x2 players pack by playing eight games in the cup.
- Win Eight: Earn 500 SP and TOTS Tiago Silva by winning eight games in the cup.
- Play 10: Earn an 86+ x3 players pack by playing ten games in the cup.
- Win 10: Earn TOTS Ayoze Perez by winning ten games in the cup.
By completing all these tasks, gamers will earn a 93-rated Mapi Leon. She has amazing stats and PlayStyles that will make her usable under the FC IQ system.
With so many amazing rewards on offer, the EA FC 25 TOTS LaLiga Cup objective is certainly worth completing.