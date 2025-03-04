EA FC 25 TOTW 25 predictions, featuring Luis Suarez, Ronald Araujo, and others

The EA FC 25 TOTW 25 will soon be released in Ultimate Team, and the roster could feature some massive fan favorites, like Ronald Araujo and Luis Suarez. Both athletes had impressive showings in their latest league performances, leading their teams to glory in spectacular fashion and potentially earning boosted items on the virtual pitch.

Both Suarez and Araujo already have promo versions in Ultimate Team this season, with the former having a Globetrotters item and the latter being part of the Grassroot Greats and RTTK events. While their Team of the Week items might not be as impressive or highly rated, their potential inclusion in EA FC 25 TOTW 25 will still be exciting.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Luis Suarez and Ronald Araujo could headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 25 roster

FC Barcelona are currently at the top of La Liga and are favorites to secure the title this season. While the MLS season has just started, the squad strength of Inter Miami will make them favorites to win the league. Both these teams achieved dominant wins recently, with Luis Suarez and Ronald Araujo being the standout performers and possibly earning spots on the EA FC 25 TOTW 25 roster.

Suarez showcased his playmaking abilities by spearheading Inter Miami's attack, as he scored a goal and provided three assists in their 4-1 win against Houston Dynamo. The Uruguayan is regarded as one of the best forwards of his generation and could receive a boosted item soon.

Luis Suarez (Image via EA Sports)

FC Barcelona recently fortified their lead at the top of La Liga with a 4-0 win against Real Sociedad. Ronald Araujo was the star of the show, as he scored a goal, provided an assist, and kept a clean sheet to potentially earn a spot in the EA FC 25 TOTW 25 squad.

Ronald Araujo (Image via EA Sports)

The FC Barcelona Femini team also had an amazing showcase of their own, beating Eibar 8-1 and maintaining their spot at the top of the Liga F standings. Salma Paralluelo scored two goals and provided an assist in this fixture. The Spanish youngster already has a TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, and she could be part of the upcoming Team of the Week squad as well.

Salma Paralluelo (Image via EA Sports)

Reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid suffered a blow to their title hopes this season with a 2-1 loss against Real Betis recently, with Isco scoring a penalty and providing an assist against his former club. He has been one of the most consistent players in the league this season and could earn his very first boosted version in Ultimate Team.

Isco (Image via EA Sports)

Meanwhile, Al Ahli defeated the reigning Saudi League champions Al Hilal in an exciting 3-2 result, with their new signing Ivan Toney scoring all three goals. The English striker has found his form for his new club after moving from Brentford and is an excellent candidate for the EA FC 25 TOTW 25 squad.

Ivan Toney (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, there are plenty of amazing players who are in the running to be included in the upcoming Team of the Week lineup.

