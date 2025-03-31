EA FC 25 TOTW 29 predictions, featuring Mbappe, Sane, and others

While most top-tier domestic leagues have not resumed following the international break, big names like Kylian Mbappe and Leroy Sane could still be featured in EA FC 25 TOTW 29. These superstars recently displayed impressive performances and led their teams to victory in their respective leagues, potentially earning boosted items on the virtual pitch.

Mbappe was recently included in the Dreamchasers promo, receiving a 95-rated item with exceptional stats that rival his Team of the Year version. While his potential Team of the Week version might not be as impressive, he will still be an amazing striker. Similarly, Sane could also be part of the EA FC 25 TOTW 29 roster and receive some massive boosts.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Mbappe and Sane could headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 29 squad

Both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are currently in the title race in their respective domestic leagues. While the German giants are favorites to win the Bundesliga, the reigning LaLiga champions are marginally behind their rivals FC Barcelona in the league table.

However, recent performances by Mbappe and Sane should help their campaign and possibly earn them a spot on the EA FC 25 TOTW 29 roster.

Kylian Mbappe scored two impressive goals to lead Los Blancos to a 3-2 win against Leganes, keeping his side in title contention and just three points behind FC Barcelona. While it is difficult for such massive names to be included in Team of the Week, the lack of club football this weekend could make this an exception.

Kylian Mbappe (Image via EA Sports)

Leroy Sane provided an assist and scored a goal as Bayern Munich beat St. Pauli in a close 3-2 win. While Harry Kane and Michael Olise also contributed similarly, the German winger has not received many boosted items this year and could be a frontrunner to be included in the EA FC 25 TOTW 29 lineup.

Leroy Sane (Image via EA Sports)

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen recently won comfortably against Bochum, with Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios providing two assists. While not the most popular option on the virtual pitch, he could be a top-tier midfielder with the right boost to his stats and attributes.

Exequiel Palacios (Image via EA Sports)

Manchester City secured a narrow win against Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-finals, beating them 2-1 in a closely contested fixture. Their new signing, Omar Marmoush, scored the winning goal after coming off the bench and could earn yet another boosted item after his previous inclusion in the Fantasy FC promo.

Omar Marmoush (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, there are many amazing candidates for the EA FC 25 TOTW 29 squad that could make it an exciting roster in Ultimate Team.

