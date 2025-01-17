EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 2 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 2 Evolution, the second part of the EVO Star 1, has finally gone live on Ultimate Servers, allowing gamers to further upgrade their center-backs to perform well in the online game modes. EA Sports is expected to introduce numerous Evolutions with the ongoing TOTY promo season, and this is just the beginning.
Gamers must complete their Daily Login Upgrade once to claim this Evolution, which will be available in the Cosmetics & Exclusive section. This second iteration of TOTY EVO will allow players to upgrade their defenders' agility, balance, ball control, and many more attributes across the board. On top of that, it's completely free.
Keeping that in mind, this article will shed some light on the necessary details regarding the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 2 Evolution in Ultimate Team, such as the best players to use, offered upgrades, and more.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 2 Evolution
Gamers must note that only the CB player cards they've used previously in the TOTY EVO 1 Evolution to create their own TOTY players are eligible for this upgrade. Rare Gold or other promo CB cards will not be eligible.
Here are the requirements of the Evolution:
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- Rarity: TOTY Evolution
- Position: CB
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 2 Evolution
Here are the best TOTY Evolution cards to use in this second iteration, the TOTY EVO Star 2 Evolution:
- William Saliba: 87
- Nemanja Vidic: 87
- Raphael Varane: 87
- Marc Guehi: 87
- Alessandro Buongiorno: 87
- Sol Campbell: 87
- Jaap Stam: 87
- Kim Min Jae: 87
- Gabriel: 87
- Jonathan Tah: 87
- Vanessa Gilles: 87
These players can receive significant upgrades to their reactions, ball control, agility, composure, skills, and many more attributes, and consequently perform better on the virtual pitch.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 2 Evolution
The EA FC 25 TOTY EVO Star 2 Evolution offers two upgrade levels, and gamers must complete the challenges for each tier. This can be achieved by playing numerous online game modes such as Division Rivals, Rush, FUT Champs, and Squad Battles.
Here are all the upgrades and challenges associated with the evolution:
Level 1 Upgrades:
- Overall: 5
- Agility: 20
- Balance: 40
- Dribbling: 50
- Reactions: 25
- PlayStyles: Technical
Level 2 Upgrades:
- Overall: 5
- Agility: 20
- Ball Control: 50
- Reactions: 25
- Composure: 50
- Skills: 1
Level 1 Challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 Challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or, Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
For more TOTY Evo and SBC-related information, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.