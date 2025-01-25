EA FC 25 TOTY HM Draft objective: All challenges and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTY HM Draft objective in Ultimate Team, with the final reward being the sixth and final TOTY EVO Star EVO. Just like previous Draft objectives, gamers can complete these challenges in the Draft game mode to unlock some exciting packs and players, with special versions of Viktor Gyokeres and Barbra Banda.

Although Gyokeres and Banda were part of the Team of the Year vote, they missed out on a spot in the final roster. Their amazing performances over the year have now been rewarded with TOTY Honorable Mentions versions in Ultimate Team, both of which are available via the EA FC 25 TOTY HM Draft objective.

The EA FC 25 TOTY HM Draft objective offers packs, players, and the TOTY EVO Star 6 Evolution

The TOTY EVO Star Evolutions allow gamers to build their own Team of the Year caliber centre-back. This chain contains six EVOs in total, with each one boosting an individual key stat. The EA FC 25 TOTY HM Draft objective contains the final and most important EVO of the chain, offering a defensive boost and the coveted Anticipate+ PlayStyle.

TOTY HM Banda is available (Image via EA Sports)

The most appealing part of the objective is that it can be completed in both online and offline Draft matches. Since gamers can choose any difficulty they want for the offline matches, this will allow everyone to get their hands on the rewards.

These are all the challenges and rewards of each segment of the EA FC 25 TOTY HM Draft objective:

Play 1: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn a single Draft Token upgrade pack.

Play 1: Play one Single player Draft or Online Draft match. Earn a Singe Draft Token upgrade pack.

Play 2: Play two Single Player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn a Single Draft Token upgrade pack.

Play 3: Play three Single Player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn a Single Draft Token upgrade pack.

Play 4: Play four Single Player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn a Single Draft Token upgrade pack.

Play 5: Play five Single Player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn a Single Draft Token upgrade pack.

Play 7: Play seven Single Player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn a Single Draft Token upgrade pack.

Play 10: Play 10 Single player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn TOTY Honorable Mentions Banda.

WIn 1: Win one Single player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn a 83+x5 defenders pack.

Win 2: Win two Single player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn a 83+x5 midfielders pack.

Win 5: Win five Single player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn a 83+5 attackers pack.

Win 10: Win ten Single Player Draft or Online Draft matches. Earn TOTY Honorable Mentions Gyokeres.

Overall, there are some exciting rewards on offer in the EA FC 25 TOTY HM Draft objective. The packs could prove to be useful for gamers looking to pack TOTY players, as both special players are exceptional in their positions.

TOTY HM Gyokeres is available (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 TOTY HM Draft objective also contains the final TOTY EVO Star Evolution, which makes it a worthwhile proposition.

